"GST reform will only benefit those who have money," says Prashant Kishor after PM's address

Nalanda (Bihar) [India], September 21 (ANI): Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday downplayed the impact of GST reforms Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned during his address ahead of the GST reforms rollout.

Kishor argued that the changes would largely benefit the wealthy while leaving poorer states like Bihar behind. He said Modi’s speeches have long been filled with promises of a brighter future that remain unfulfilled.

“We’ve been listening to PM Modi’s speeches for 15 years, and we’ve been hearing, tomorrow there’s going to be change, tomorrow India will become a world leader, tomorrow our problems will be solved. So far, we’ve only been hearing this,” he said while speaking to ANI.

“It’s not like the people of Bihar will benefit significantly from GST reform. GST reform will only benefit those who have money. The people of Bihar are the poorest in the country. You reduced the tax on cars. In Bihar, 2 out of every 100 people own cars. So, if you reduce the GST on vehicles, it won’t benefit most people in Bihar,” he added further.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera said there was “nothing new” in the Prime Minister’s remarks and accused the government of devastating micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by implementing demonetisation and GST.

“Was there anything new in what PM Modi said today? He made the announcement on 15th August. Today, he has made an announcement that we have been demanding since 2017… MSMEs were devastated by their own demonetisation and GST… There is a great need for state-level GST so that states can bring Liquor, petrol and real estate under their own GST rates,” Khera said, speaking to ANI.

Earlier, addressing the nation ahead of the rollout, PM Modi said the reforms would usher in a countrywide “GST Bachat Utsav”, benefiting the poor, middle-class, farmers, traders, and entrepreneurs alike.

“From the sunrise of the very first day of Navratri, the nation is taking another important and major step towards the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Tomorrow, on the first day of Navratri, September 22, along with the rising of Suryadev, the Next Generation GST Reforms will come into effect,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that with the increased savings and easier purchases, the poor, middle class, farmers, women, traders and entrepreneurs of the country are all set to “benefit greatly”. (ANI)

