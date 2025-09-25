LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
Home > India > GST reforms bring happiness to buyers and sellers, says CM Manik Saha

GST reforms bring happiness to buyers and sellers, says CM Manik Saha

GST reforms bring happiness to buyers and sellers, says CM Manik Saha

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 04:49:09 IST

Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 25 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the new GST reforms, stating that the changes have brought happiness to everyone, from buyers to sellers. He credited the reforms for a noticeable reduction in the prices of goods and said people are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the positive impact.

Speaking after visiting Maharajganj market, the busiest and largest marketplace in Agartala, CM Saha said, “India can be the best in the world in terms of economy in the future.”

He elaborated that the new GST reforms were announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and came into effect on September 22 this year.

“Today, I visited Maharajganj market, the largest in the state, to check the implementation of this new system. I spoke to both traders and buyers and learned about their reactions to the work done by the Prime Minister. It was evident that there was a happy atmosphere due to the reduction in the prices of goods. For this, people expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister,” CM Manik Saha said.

The Chief Minister also recalled that there were many types of taxes earlier.

“When goods left the factory, tax had to be paid. There was road tax, VAT, and additional taxes when moving goods from one state to another. When all these were combined, GST was introduced — but it created a lot of commotion at the time,” he added.

He further explained that the GST system has now been simplified from five tax slabs to just two slabs, making it easier for everyone. “It has now been simplified from five slabs to two slabs. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated tax reform, the opposition said that the country would be ruined and that the economy would collapse. But in the end, we have seen that the Indian economy has moved from 11th place to 4th place globally,” CM Saha said.

He highlighted the Prime Minister’s vision for a “Viksit Bharat” (developed India) by 2047 and added that by 2050 or later, India may become the best economy in the world.

Meanwhile, the GST reforms, approved during the 56th GST Council meeting earlier this month, came into effect on Monday (September 22). The previous four-rate system has been replaced by a streamlined two-slab structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, with a separate 40 per cent slab retained for luxury and sin goods. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: agartalabuyersgst-reformsmanik-sahasellersTripura

RELATED News

Former J-K DGP SP Vaid alleges "political motive" behind Leh violence amid Sonam Wangchuck's hunger strike
KP Group Advances National Green Hydrogen Mission with Certified Training Program at Asia’s Largest Galvanising Facility
PM chairs 49th PRAGATI Meeting, reviews infrastructure projects related to mines, railways and water resources
Mumbai Property Market Set for Festive Surge as Palladian Partners Announces INR 1,500 Cr Launch Pipeline
"Congress has nothing to do with gaumata": Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav slams Congress over cow slaughter issue

LATEST NEWS

India's Powerplay in Electronics Commands Global Attention at electronica India and productronica India 2025
"We don't take anyone lightly": Jaker Ali on Bangladesh's mindset against Pakistan
Sundar Pichai Tries Google Gemini AI’s Nano Banana Tool, Creates Viral Figurine Photo Of Himself
GST reforms bring happiness to buyers and sellers, says CM Manik Saha
US acknowledges "turbulence" with India but maintains positive trajectory
Adani Energy Solutions gets 'Zero-Waste-to-Landfill' certification across all sites
Can't give excuses, but rings of fire cause disturbance: Chakravarthy on India's dropped catches woes
Donald Trump Condemns Dallas ICE Shooting, Blames ‘Radical Left’ For Rising Violence
Philippines Foreign Secretary hails strengthening India ties, highlights defence and Indo-Pacific cooperation
Axis Max Life Launches High Growth Pension Fund to power Long-term Retirement Growth
GST reforms bring happiness to buyers and sellers, says CM Manik Saha

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GST reforms bring happiness to buyers and sellers, says CM Manik Saha

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GST reforms bring happiness to buyers and sellers, says CM Manik Saha
GST reforms bring happiness to buyers and sellers, says CM Manik Saha
GST reforms bring happiness to buyers and sellers, says CM Manik Saha
GST reforms bring happiness to buyers and sellers, says CM Manik Saha

QUICK LINKS