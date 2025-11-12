Gujarat Explosion: 2 Killed, 20 Injured in Massive Boiler Blast at Pharmaceutical Factory

At least two workers were killed and 20 others were injured after a boiler exploded and triggered a massive fire at a pharmaceutical factory in Bharuch district, Gujarat, on Wednesday.

“A powerful boiler explosion inside the factory triggered a massive fire,” PTI quoted Bharuch District Collector Gaurang Makwana as saying.

According to the official, the incident took place around 2:30 am at the factory located in Saykha GIDC area.

Bharuch District Collector Gaurang Makwana added, “The intensity of the blast was so severe that the factory structure collapsed. While the majority of workers managed to escape, two of them got trapped and died. Their bodies were recovered from the rubble after the fire was doused. Nearly 20 workers escaped with minor injuries in the incident.”

Fire brigade and forensic teams have reached the spot and are conducting a thorough inspection of the site. Rescue personnel are also ensuring that no workers remain trapped inside the factory premises.