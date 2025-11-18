LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
biharelectionnews Maoist india news asia cup 2025 Al Falah University Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news biharelectionnews Maoist india news asia cup 2025 Al Falah University Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news biharelectionnews Maoist india news asia cup 2025 Al Falah University Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news biharelectionnews Maoist india news asia cup 2025 Al Falah University Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
biharelectionnews Maoist india news asia cup 2025 Al Falah University Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news biharelectionnews Maoist india news asia cup 2025 Al Falah University Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news biharelectionnews Maoist india news asia cup 2025 Al Falah University Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news biharelectionnews Maoist india news asia cup 2025 Al Falah University Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Gujrat Tragedy: Four Including A Newborn, Doctor Killed As Ambulance Catches Fire In Modasa

Gujrat Tragedy: Four Including A Newborn, Doctor Killed As Ambulance Catches Fire In Modasa

An ambulance carrying a newborn and medics caught fire near Modasa, Gujarat, killing all four onboard within seconds. A suspected electrical or mechanical fault triggered the blaze. The tragedy has raised concerns over emergency vehicle safety and prompted a probe into maintenance standards.

Gujarat Ambulance Inferno Claims Four Lives, Sparks Safety Alarm (Pc: Freepik representative)
Gujarat Ambulance Inferno Claims Four Lives, Sparks Safety Alarm (Pc: Freepik representative)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 18, 2025 13:02:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gujrat Tragedy: Four Including A Newborn, Doctor Killed As Ambulance Catches Fire In Modasa

On Tuesday, an extremely unfortunate incident happened when an ambulance that was transporting a newborn patient and medics caught fire close to Modasa, Gujarat. This unfortunate incident led to the death of the entire ambulance crew and the newborn. As per the testimonials of the witnesses present at the site, the fire engulfed the ambulance in a matter of seconds, and there was no opportunity at all for anyone to intervene and rescue the casualties. 

Most people think that the ambulance was transferring the baby from a smaller health center to a bigger hospital when the fire started, possibly due to a mechanical or electrical failure, while on the main road. Police and firefighters quickly arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire and begin an investigation into the exact cause of the accident. The three deaths are a great loss to the community and are likely to trigger a review of the emergency medical vehicles’ safety and maintenance standards in the area.

Emergency Vehicle Fire Safety Scrutiny

The tragedy’s immediate aftermath has brought a very close inspection to the operational safety of the emergency services vehicles. Currently, state investigators are looking into the maintenance history of the ambulance and whether it complied with all the necessary fire safety regulations.

Early reports indicate that the quick ignition might indicate a serious electrical short circuit or a fuel-related malfunction. The authorities are determined to find out if the fire could have been avoided by means of more stringent vehicle inspections.

This catastrophe demonstrates the importance of having a strict policy where only the best maintenance standards are accepted for the vehicles that are literally the lifeline for patients in transit.

Gujarat Accident Community Mourns

The Modasa district is in mourning due to the violent and sudden demise of four individuals including a baby and medical workers who were so committed to their profession. The local authorities and medical officers have expressed their sorrow and have assured their support to the bereaved families.

The incident has sparked a debate across the community regarding the dangers faced by medical staff who frequently travel, sometimes in poor-quality cars or older ones, to offer necessary services.

There is unanimity among the public to have an independent probe so that such a horrific accident does not happen again and that public trust in the emergency response system gets back its strength.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: Taxi Driver Attacks Rivals With Long Knife At Bengaluru Airport; CISF Swiftly Overpowers Accused Sohail Ahmed

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 1:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Gujarat ambulance fireModasa accident

RELATED News

Who Was Madvi Hidma? Top Maoist Leader Killed In Maredumilli Encounter With 5 Others

SIR in Bengal Reunites Family After 28 Years: Missing Voter Returns To Claim Voter Status After Being Presumed Dead

Cheapest Way To Book Your Indigo Flight Online, Man Saves Nearly Rs 3,000 On Ticket Booking, Here’s The Secret Hack

Delhi Blast Suicide Bomber – Umar Nabi’s Self-Recorded Video Goes Viral, Mentions His Death Plan, WATCH

Lalu Prasad Yadav Breaks Silence On Family Fight, Bihar Election Loss, Says He’ll ‘Deal With’ Tejashwi-Rohini Clash

LATEST NEWS

Ariana Grande at Wicked Singapore Premiere: Man Who Tried to Attack Singer Sentenced After Pleading Guilty

‘Completely Unsuccessful…’: Watch Prashant Kishor’s First Reaction After Bihar Poll Disaster, Takes Full Responsibility For Jan Suraaj’s Zero Wins, To Observe ‘Maun Vrat’

Adani Group Joins As Powered By Partner For Inaugural Season Of Indian Pickleball League

Who Is Humane Sagar? Odisha Singer’s Life, Career, Hit Songs & Sudden Death at 36

Biba Singh Gears Up to Release “Besame Bollywood,” a Lively Blend of Latin Heat and Desi Glamour

When Is The Next India vs South Africa Test Match? Date, Time, Venue And Details

NORI Launches Next-Generation Travel Gear – Where Style Meets Real-World Function

Aparshakti Khurana Birthday Special: From Dangal to Stree – His Best Roles, Career Journey & Net Worth

India A vs Oman Live Streaming: How To Watch IND A vs OMA Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Must-Win Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps & Online

Big Ex-Dividend Day: 10 Key Stocks To Watch On November 18

Gujrat Tragedy: Four Including A Newborn, Doctor Killed As Ambulance Catches Fire In Modasa

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gujrat Tragedy: Four Including A Newborn, Doctor Killed As Ambulance Catches Fire In Modasa

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gujrat Tragedy: Four Including A Newborn, Doctor Killed As Ambulance Catches Fire In Modasa
Gujrat Tragedy: Four Including A Newborn, Doctor Killed As Ambulance Catches Fire In Modasa
Gujrat Tragedy: Four Including A Newborn, Doctor Killed As Ambulance Catches Fire In Modasa
Gujrat Tragedy: Four Including A Newborn, Doctor Killed As Ambulance Catches Fire In Modasa

QUICK LINKS