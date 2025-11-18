Caught On Cam: Taxi Driver Attacks Rivals With Long Knife At Bengaluru Airport; CISF Swiftly Overpowers Accused Sohail Ahmed

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) witnessed a late-night dispute between taxi drivers, which escalated into violence after one driver allegedly attacked two others with a knife, police said on Monday (November 17). The accused, identified as Sohail Ahmed, was arrested shortly after the incident and has been booked under the Arms Act.

Knife Attack Near Terminal 1 Arrival Lane of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport

The confrontation unfolded near the Terminal 1 arrival lane late on Sunday night. A video of the incident shows Sohail Ahmed running towards two taxi drivers while brandishing a long knife.

According to police, Ahmed allegedly attempted to attack the drivers following a business-related dispute.

CISF Personnel Step In to Prevent Major Incident

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at the terminal intervened immediately. They overpowered the armed man, secured the weapon and ensured no passengers or airport staff were harmed.

The CISF later shared the video on X, highlighting how quick action by its team prevented a potentially serious crime.

Timely intervention by CISF, averted a major crime at Bengaluru Airport. Around midnight on 16 Nov, a man armed with a long metal knife charged toward two taxi drivers at the T1 Arrival area of @BLRAirport. ASI/Exe Sunil Kumar & team acted swiftly, overpowered the attacker and… pic.twitter.com/upFWXEtTaW — CISF (@CISFHQrs) November 17, 2025

“Around midnight on 16 Nov, a man armed with a long knife charged towards two taxi drivers at the T1 Arrival area of the Bengaluru Airport. ASI/Exe Sunil Kumar and team acted swiftly, overpowered the attacker and recovered the knife, preventing any harm to passengers or staff,” the CISF said.

The force added that all individuals involved were handed over to KIA police for further action.

Attack Linked to Previous Dispute, Says CISF

In its statement, the CISF said a preliminary inquiry indicated that the attacker’s actions were driven by a prior altercation.

“A preliminary inquiry suggests that his act was in retaliation for an earlier dispute. CISF continues to uphold its commitment to safeguarding passengers, airport personnel, and critical aviation infrastructure,” it noted.

Accused Sent to Judicial Custody

Confirming the arrest, a senior police officer said, “We have registered a case under the Arms Act and arrested the accused. He has been sent to judicial custody.”

