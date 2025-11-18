LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru Chennai news India Iran travel updates Delhi Blast 2025 Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising bengaluru Chennai news India Iran travel updates Delhi Blast 2025 Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising bengaluru Chennai news India Iran travel updates Delhi Blast 2025 Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising bengaluru Chennai news India Iran travel updates Delhi Blast 2025 Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru Chennai news India Iran travel updates Delhi Blast 2025 Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising bengaluru Chennai news India Iran travel updates Delhi Blast 2025 Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising bengaluru Chennai news India Iran travel updates Delhi Blast 2025 Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising bengaluru Chennai news India Iran travel updates Delhi Blast 2025 Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising
LIVE TV
Home > India > Caught On Cam: Taxi Driver Attacks Rivals With Long Knife At Bengaluru Airport; CISF Swiftly Overpowers Accused Sohail Ahmed

Caught On Cam: Taxi Driver Attacks Rivals With Long Knife At Bengaluru Airport; CISF Swiftly Overpowers Accused Sohail Ahmed

A late-night clash among taxi drivers at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport turned violent when a driver attacked two others with a knife. CISF personnel swiftly intervened near Terminal 1, overpowering the armed attacker and preventing a major incident. Police arrested the accused, Sohail Ahmed, and booked him under the Arms Act before sending him to judicial custody

Knife attack at Bengaluru Airport: CISF stops taxi driver assault near Terminal 1; accused Sohail Ahmed arrested under Arms Act. Photos: X.
Knife attack at Bengaluru Airport: CISF stops taxi driver assault near Terminal 1; accused Sohail Ahmed arrested under Arms Act. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 18, 2025 08:05:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught On Cam: Taxi Driver Attacks Rivals With Long Knife At Bengaluru Airport; CISF Swiftly Overpowers Accused Sohail Ahmed

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) witnessed a late-night dispute between taxi drivers, which escalated into violence after one driver allegedly attacked two others with a knife, police said on Monday (November 17). The accused, identified as Sohail Ahmed, was arrested shortly after the incident and has been booked under the Arms Act.

Knife Attack Near Terminal 1 Arrival Lane of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport

The confrontation unfolded near the Terminal 1 arrival lane late on Sunday night. A video of the incident shows Sohail Ahmed running towards two taxi drivers while brandishing a long knife.

According to police, Ahmed allegedly attempted to attack the drivers following a business-related dispute.

Also Read: How Punjab Woman Sarabjeet Kaur Misled Authorities As Jatha Member To Marry Muslim Boyfriend Of Nine Years In Pakistan

CISF Personnel Step In to Prevent Major Incident

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at the terminal intervened immediately. They overpowered the armed man, secured the weapon and ensured no passengers or airport staff were harmed.

The CISF later shared the video on X, highlighting how quick action by its team prevented a potentially serious crime.

“Around midnight on 16 Nov, a man armed with a long knife charged towards two taxi drivers at the T1 Arrival area of the Bengaluru Airport. ASI/Exe Sunil Kumar and team acted swiftly, overpowered the attacker and recovered the knife, preventing any harm to passengers or staff,” the CISF said.

The force added that all individuals involved were handed over to KIA police for further action.

Attack Linked to Previous Dispute, Says CISF

In its statement, the CISF said a preliminary inquiry indicated that the attacker’s actions were driven by a prior altercation.

“A preliminary inquiry suggests that his act was in retaliation for an earlier dispute. CISF continues to uphold its commitment to safeguarding passengers, airport personnel, and critical aviation infrastructure,” it noted.

Accused Sent to Judicial Custody

Confirming the arrest, a senior police officer said, “We have registered a case under the Arms Act and arrested the accused. He has been sent to judicial custody.”

Also Read: Bengaluru Distributor Busted For Selling Diluted ‘Nandini’ Ghee In Fake Racket, What We Know So Far

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 8:05 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bengaluruBengaluru airportBengaluru newsCISFcrime newshome-hero-pos-5india news

RELATED News

Chennai Rain Alert: Are Schools Open Today?

Iran Shuts Door On Visa Free Entry For Indians, But Why?

NDA MLAs To Meet Today, Bihar Awaits Big Announcement

NIA Uncovers ‘Hamas Inspired’ Drone Plot Linked To Delhi Blast

Shocking: How Is This Possible? You Can Earn Crores In THIS Indian State And Pay ZERO Income Tax But Only If…

LATEST NEWS

Germany Defeats Slovakia 6-0 In, Set For 2026 World Cup

Trump Set To Meet Zohran Mamdani In Upcoming White House Dialogue

Meet Amit Shukla, The Services Spinner Who Turned The Ranji Match Around

Sheikh Hasina’s Death Penalty On Marriage Anniversary, A Calculated Move? Social Media Takes A Dig

Macron, Zelenskyy Finalise Air Defence Pact Seen As ‘Game Changer’

Jaishankar Meets Lavrov In Moscow, Major Announcements Expected Before Putin’s Visit To India In December

Humane Sagar’s Songs, A Look At His Musical Journey

How Did Odia Singer Humane Sagar Pass Away? Everything We Know

Ollywood Singer Humane Sagar Dies At 34, Industry Devastated

Shocking: How Is This Possible? You Can Earn Crores In THIS Indian State And Pay ZERO Income Tax But Only If…

Caught On Cam: Taxi Driver Attacks Rivals With Long Knife At Bengaluru Airport; CISF Swiftly Overpowers Accused Sohail Ahmed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On Cam: Taxi Driver Attacks Rivals With Long Knife At Bengaluru Airport; CISF Swiftly Overpowers Accused Sohail Ahmed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On Cam: Taxi Driver Attacks Rivals With Long Knife At Bengaluru Airport; CISF Swiftly Overpowers Accused Sohail Ahmed
Caught On Cam: Taxi Driver Attacks Rivals With Long Knife At Bengaluru Airport; CISF Swiftly Overpowers Accused Sohail Ahmed
Caught On Cam: Taxi Driver Attacks Rivals With Long Knife At Bengaluru Airport; CISF Swiftly Overpowers Accused Sohail Ahmed
Caught On Cam: Taxi Driver Attacks Rivals With Long Knife At Bengaluru Airport; CISF Swiftly Overpowers Accused Sohail Ahmed

QUICK LINKS