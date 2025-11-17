Bengaluru Distributor Busted For Selling Diluted ‘Nandini’ Ghee In Fake Racket, What We Know So Far

Bengaluru Police have busted a fake ghee racket, in collaboration with the Karnataka Milk Federation, involving adulterated products being sold in the name of one of Karnataka’s most trusted dairy brands, Nandini. The racket was said to be operated by an authorised KMF distributor named Mahendra, who mixes genuine ghee with palm oil and other cheap fats and sells it to parlours, wholesale shops, and retail outlets across the city.

The scam came to light after officials from KMF found out Mahendra’s orders for ghee suddenly had come down from 100 litres every month to 50 litres. A deeper look revealed that one litre of genuine Nandini ghee was allegedly being made into almost five litres of spurious ghee, which was then packed in fake sachets and plastic bottles.

Where was adulterated ghee manufactured?

Investigations revealed that the adulterated ghee was being manufactured in Tamil Nadu and transported to Bengaluru for distribution. Acting on secret intelligence, a joint operation by CCB Special Investigation Squad and KMF Vigilance Wing raided Krishna Enterprises in Chamarajpet – the supply hub run by Mahendra and his family.

During the raids, police intercepted a vehicle carrying the adulterated ghee and arrested its driver. Samples recovered are also being tested to determine whether animal fats were mixed in along with poor-grade palm oil and coconut oil.

A tale of ghee scam

The authorities seized 8,136 litres of adulterated ghee, machinery to manufacture the spurious product, palm and coconut oils, five mobile phones, four Bolero goods vehicles, and cash amounting to Rs 1.19 lakh. The estimated value of the seized property stands at around Rs 1.27 crore.

Sources say that Mahendra allegedly resorted to adulteration in order to raise money for his daughter’s wedding. In this connection, the police have arrested four persons, including Mahendra, his son Deepak, and associates Muniraju and Abhiarasu. Tests are being conducted at the Forensic Science Laboratory to ascertain the full extent of adulteration.

A case has been registered under the CCB Special Investigation Division, and further investigations are on. The racket has sparked concerns over food safety and consumer trust in Bengaluru, with Nandini remaining a household dairy brand across Karnataka. The authorities have promised stringent action to prevent further adulteration and are stepping up checks across the supply chain.

