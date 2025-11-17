LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Bengaluru Distributor Busted For Selling Diluted ‘Nandini’ Ghee In Fake Racket, What We Know So Far

Bengaluru Distributor Busted For Selling Diluted ‘Nandini’ Ghee In Fake Racket, What We Know So Far

Bengaluru police busted a fake ghee racket run by a KMF distributor, Mahendra, who diluted genuine Nandini ghee with palm and coconut oil. Four arrested, 8,136 litres of adulterated ghee seized, and FSL tests underway to confirm extent of fraud.

Bengaluru police bust fake Nandini ghee racket. (Photo: Canva)
Bengaluru police bust fake Nandini ghee racket. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 17, 2025 21:06:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bengaluru Distributor Busted For Selling Diluted ‘Nandini’ Ghee In Fake Racket, What We Know So Far

Bengaluru Police have busted a fake ghee racket, in collaboration with the Karnataka Milk Federation, involving adulterated products being sold in the name of one of Karnataka’s most trusted dairy brands, Nandini. The racket was said to be operated by an authorised KMF distributor named Mahendra, who mixes genuine ghee with palm oil and other cheap fats and sells it to parlours, wholesale shops, and retail outlets across the city.

The scam came to light after officials from KMF found out Mahendra’s orders for ghee suddenly had come down from 100 litres every month to 50 litres. A deeper look revealed that one litre of genuine Nandini ghee was allegedly being made into almost five litres of spurious ghee, which was then packed in fake sachets and plastic bottles.

Where was adulterated ghee manufactured?

Investigations revealed that the adulterated ghee was being manufactured in Tamil Nadu and transported to Bengaluru for distribution. Acting on secret intelligence, a joint operation by CCB Special Investigation Squad and KMF Vigilance Wing raided Krishna Enterprises in Chamarajpet – the supply hub run by Mahendra and his family.

During the raids, police intercepted a vehicle carrying the adulterated ghee and arrested its driver. Samples recovered are also being tested to determine whether animal fats were mixed in along with poor-grade palm oil and coconut oil.

A tale of ghee scam

The authorities seized 8,136 litres of adulterated ghee, machinery to manufacture the spurious product, palm and coconut oils, five mobile phones, four Bolero goods vehicles, and cash amounting to Rs 1.19 lakh. The estimated value of the seized property stands at around Rs 1.27 crore.

Sources say that Mahendra allegedly resorted to adulteration in order to raise money for his daughter’s wedding. In this connection, the police have arrested four persons, including Mahendra, his son Deepak, and associates Muniraju and Abhiarasu. Tests are being conducted at the Forensic Science Laboratory to ascertain the full extent of adulteration.

A case has been registered under the CCB Special Investigation Division, and further investigations are on. The racket has sparked concerns over food safety and consumer trust in Bengaluru, with Nandini remaining a household dairy brand across Karnataka. The authorities have promised stringent action to prevent further adulteration and are stepping up checks across the supply chain.

ALSO READ: CNG Crisis Hits Mumbai; Pipeline Damage Sparks Long Queues

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 9:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bengaluru fake ghee racketBengaluru fake ghee scamBengaluru newsNandini ghee adulteration

RELATED News

Prayagraj Horror: Man Kills Wife, Writes ‘Husband Is Innocent’ On Wall With Her Blood

Rape, Forced Abortion, Torture: UP Woman Says Husband ‘Lost’ Her In Gambling, Eight Men Raped Her

Days After Vasai’s Vidya Mandir School Student Dies In Mumbai, Parents Blame Brutal 100 Sit-Up Punishment

TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee Alleges West Bengal Governor Supplied Arms To BJP Leaders At Raj Bhavan, Sparks Fresh Row

Female Doctor From Haryana Questioned After CIK Raids Residence In Anantnag Linked To Nowgam Blast Probe

LATEST NEWS

‘Ready to Die’: Yuvraj Singh’s Father Opens Up About Painful Family Separation, Reveals Was Left Shocked When Cricketer And His Mother Left Him

Bengaluru Distributor Busted For Selling Diluted ‘Nandini’ Ghee In Fake Racket, What We Know So Far

‘Get A Life And Then Worry About…’ Narayana Murthy Reignites 72-Hour Work Week Debate Citing China’s ‘9-9-6 Rule’, Internet Gives It Back With Europe’s ’10, 5, 5′

‘Future Leader’: Lalu Prasad Yadav Backs Tejashwi Yadav After Bihar Poll Setback, Flags EVM Issues

Elon Musk To Give Tough Competition To WhatsApp, Arattai, Launches X Chat: All You Need To Know

‘Deadly’ Bride And Groom Entry Goes Viral: Internet Mistakes Wedding Walkway For Bodies In Horror-Like Video

Gurugram Tragedy: 5-Year-Old Boy Falls To Death From 22nd Floor Balcony After Digital Lock Traps Him Inside

‘There’s Something About 2–6 AM’: Techie’s Late-Night Productivity Hack Sparks Big Online Debate

Who Is Talha Anjum? Pakistani Rapper Waves Indian Flag At Nepal Concert, Says ‘Will Do It Again’ After Facing Heat

Ashok Gehlot Dubs PM Modi Over His Split In Congress Jibe As ‘Baseless’, Says He Should Look At ‘His Own House’

Bengaluru Distributor Busted For Selling Diluted ‘Nandini’ Ghee In Fake Racket, What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bengaluru Distributor Busted For Selling Diluted ‘Nandini’ Ghee In Fake Racket, What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bengaluru Distributor Busted For Selling Diluted ‘Nandini’ Ghee In Fake Racket, What We Know So Far
Bengaluru Distributor Busted For Selling Diluted ‘Nandini’ Ghee In Fake Racket, What We Know So Far
Bengaluru Distributor Busted For Selling Diluted ‘Nandini’ Ghee In Fake Racket, What We Know So Far
Bengaluru Distributor Busted For Selling Diluted ‘Nandini’ Ghee In Fake Racket, What We Know So Far

QUICK LINKS