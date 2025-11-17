LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > CNG Crisis Hits Mumbai; Pipeline Damage Sparks Long Queues

Mumbai CNG Supply Hit: Public transport across Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai was thrown into chaos after a major disruption halted CNG supply across the region. Operations at all 486 CNG refuelling stations stopped abruptly when a key GAIL gas pipeline inside the RCF plant in Chembur was damaged, choking off supply to Mahanagar Gas Limited’s (MGL) City Gate Station in Wadala.

CNG Crisis Hits Mumbai; Pipeline Damage Sparks Long Queues (Pic Credit: Canva Modified, Wikipedia)
CNG Crisis Hits Mumbai; Pipeline Damage Sparks Long Queues (Pic Credit: Canva Modified, Wikipedia)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 17, 2025 16:15:41 IST

Mumbai CNG Supply Hit: Public transport across Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai was thrown into chaos after a major disruption halted CNG supply across the region. Operations at all 486 CNG refuelling stations stopped abruptly when a key GAIL gas pipeline inside the RCF plant in Chembur was damaged, choking off supply to Mahanagar Gas Limited’s (MGL) City Gate Station in Wadala.

The fallout was immediate. Autorickshaws, kaali-peeli taxis, and app-based cabs were severely limited, leading to long waits, surge pricing, and overcrowding on local trains and metros. Autos and taxis that rely heavily on MGL’s CNG network stayed off the roads, leaving daily commuters stranded and operators struggling.

Many pumps remained completely shut through the day due to sharply reduced gas pressure, the Mumbai Petrol Dealers Association said. Some city buses running on CNG were also hit, worsening the travel crunch across the region.

Pipeline Damage Behind Widespread Shutdown In Mumbai CNG Supply

In a late-night statement, MGL confirmed that third-party construction damage to GAIL’s main supply pipeline triggered the shutdown. The damaged line feeds the Wadala CGS, a major entry point for gas distribution in Mumbai, resulting in a steep drop in pressure and limited or no CNG availability at most pumps.

Repair work is underway “on a war footing,” according to the sources and industry sources, but officials warned that full restoration may take the entire day. Long queues were seen at the few stations operating at minimal pressure in parts of Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai.

Acko Drive reported that some gas stations have resumed partial operations, though low pressure continues to elongate refueling times. At a Reliance pump in Navi Mumbai, staff said they were still waiting for CNG trucks to arrive. At an HP station, an operator said two queues, for cars and rickshaws, stretched nonstop since morning, with refuelling taking 30–40 minutes per car and over an hour for rickshaws.

PNG Supply Prioritised; No Timeline For Full Restoration

MGL confirmed it is prioritising Piped Natural Gas (PNG) supply to households to avoid disruptions for residential consumers. While some CNG stations have received limited supply, pressure remains too low for normal operations. Industrial and commercial establishments have been advised to temporarily shift to alternative fuels.

“Gas supplies across MGL’s network will normalise once the damage is rectified and supply is restored to our Wadala CGS,” the company said, apologizing for the inconvenience. However, no specific timeline has been shared, leaving commuters and transport operators bracing for continued disruptions.

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 4:15 PM IST
Tags: CNG Crisis, GAIL gas pipeline, mumbai, Mumbai CNG Supply Hit

