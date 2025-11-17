Rape, Forced Abortion, Torture: UP Woman Says Husband ‘Lost’ Her In Gambling, Eight Men Raped Her

A woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat has levelled shocking allegations against her husband and in-laws, claiming she was subjected to months of rape, assault, torture, and a forced abortion after her husband “lost” her in a gambling game.

The survivor, who married Danish from Khiwai village in Meerut on October 24, 2024, told police that abuse began soon after the wedding. She alleged that her husband, addicted to alcohol and gambling, regularly beat her and eventually staked her during a gambling session.

According to the complainant, when Danish lost, eight men raped her, three of whom she identified as Umesh Gupta, Monu, and Anshul from Ghaziabad. She further accused her husband’s family members of raping her, including her brother-in-law Shahid and her sister-in-law’s husband, Shaukeen. She also alleged that her father-in-law, Yamin, raped her while taunting her for “not bringing dowry”.

The survivor stated, “I was tortured for dowry from the beginning. My husband put me on stake in gambling. Eight people raped me. My father-in-law, brother-in-law, and my sister-in-law’s husband also raped me.”

Forced Abortion, Acid Attack & Attempt To Kill, Says Survivor

In her complaint, the woman said she became pregnant but was forced to undergo an abortion. She alleged that her in-laws poured acid on her feet and pushed her into a river to kill her. She was rescued by passers-by and later returned to her parents’ home, where she disclosed the months-long abuse.

She also claimed that the accused are now threatening her father to withdraw the case.

FIR Registered; Police Begin Probe

The woman approached the Baghpat Superintendent of Police (SP) seeking urgent action. Police confirmed in a post on X that an FIR has been lodged at the Binoli police station and that the case is now under investigation.

India’s Alarming Pattern of Violence Against Women

The incident adds to a growing list of crimes against women across the country. According to the NCRB 2022 report, India recorded 4,45,256 crimes against women, a 4% rise from the previous year averaging 51 cases every hour. Delhi (144.4), Haryana (118.7), and Telangana (117.6) reported crime rates far higher than the national average of 66.4 per lakh women.

However, surveys reveal a much darker reality. The NFHS-5 (2019–21) found that 32% of ever-married women have faced physical, sexual or emotional violence from their husbands, while 6.1% reported sexual violence, underscoring the vast gap between lived experiences and reported crimes.

