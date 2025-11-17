Days After Vasai’s Vidya Mandir School Student Dies In Mumbai, Parents Blame Brutal 100 Sit-Up Punishment

A day after 13-year-old Kajal Gaur died, Waliv police registered an accidental death report (ADR) based on a written complaint from her parents, who accused a teacher and the school management of subjecting her to corporal punishment that allegedly led to her death a week later. Kajal, a Class VI student at Shri Hanumant Vidya Mandir School in Vasai East, was allegedly ordered to do 100 sit-ups on November 8 for arriving just 10 minutes late.

Her Parent’s Reaction

Kajal’s family said she returned home exhausted, distressed, and visibly struggling after the punishment given along with other latecomers. Police said inquiries began on Saturday soon after Kajal died at JJ Hospital. She had been shifted there on Thursday after her condition worsened in two Vasai hospitals. She had asthma, fainted at home the same afternoon as the punishment and later experienced severe body ache and breathing difficulty, her father Sikandar told police.

Kajal was cremated on Sunday. After the last rites, her father who works as a labourer, filed a formal complaint naming teacher Mamta Yadav, alleging the punishment triggered the rapid deterioration in his daughter’s health. “Her condition deteriorated only after the incident,” he stated.

Police have called the teacher and school officials to record their statements. “We are awaiting the post-mortem report before deciding on registering an FIR,” a senior officer said.

Protests, Political Visits As Anger Grows

On Saturday, parents and local residents gathered outside the school demanding strict action, alleging that corporal punishment was commonly used for minor mistakes. The state education department launched a preliminary inquiry, with officials visiting the school and noting that further action will be decided after a detailed review.

Under the Right to Education Act, any form of corporal punishment is a punishable offence.

