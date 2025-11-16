LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee Alleges West Bengal Governor Supplied Arms To BJP Leaders At Raj Bhavan, Sparks Fresh Row

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee sparked a political row, alleging West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose supplied arms to BJP leaders at Raj Bhavan. Bose called the claim “irresponsible” and demanded an apology, warning of possible legal action.

Kalyan Banerjee sparked a political row. (Photo: FB/Kalyan Banerjee)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 16, 2025 15:08:08 IST

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee has triggered a political storm in West Bengal by alleging that Governor C.V. Ananda Bose is providing arms and ammunition to BJP leaders inside Raj Bhavan. Speaking on Saturday, Banerjee claimed the governor was “sheltering criminals” and supplying them weapons to attack TMC workers.

Banerjee added, “As long as an incompetent governor like you remains, as long as a BJP-servant governor remains, you will never see anything good happening in West Bengal.”

Governor Bose Hits Back

Reacting to the allegations, Governor Bose called Banerjee’s remarks “inflammatory, explosive, and irresponsible” and demanded an apology. He warned that legal action could follow if Banerjee failed to retract his statements.



Bose questioned whether the MP’s comments implied a lack of confidence in the Kolkata Police, who guard the Raj Bhavan, and emphasised that the premises are open for inspection by the public, media, and civil society to verify any claims about arms storage.

Raj Bhavan Demands Apology

In a statement, the office of the Governor said: “Since the Kolkata Police are guarding Raj Bhavan, arms and ammunition could not be stored inside. Banerjee’s allegations suggest a breach of security, which is completely unfounded. We demand an immediate apology and will initiate a probe if necessary.”

BJP Reacts

The BJP also condemned Banerjee’s remarks. MP Jaganath Sarkar said Banerjee had “lost his mental balance” and should face action for the comments. BJP leader Agnimitra Paul accused Banerjee of disrespecting both the Constitution and women, referring to his past remarks about party colleague Mahua Moitra.

Political Fallout

Banerjee’s comments came after Governor Bose expressed support for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. Banerjee accused the Governor of using Raj Bhavan to shelter BJP leaders and provide them arms to target TMC workers, escalating tensions between the state government and the Governor’s office.

Governor Bose has stated he will open Raj Bhavan for public scrutiny and will update the media on his next steps later today. The Raj Bhavan is reportedly considering all legal options, including raising the matter with the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 3:08 PM IST
Tags: Ananda Bosekalyan banerjeeRaj BhavanWest Bengal news

QUICK LINKS