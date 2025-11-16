Female Doctor From Haryana Questioned After CIK Raids Residence In Anantnag Linked To Nowgam Blast Probe

In a significant development linked to the ongoing investigation into the Nowgam Police Station blast case, a team from the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) carried out a late-night raid at a residential house in the Malaknag area of Anantnag district.

The house, owned by Dr. Khalid Aziz Tak, son of late Aziz Tak, was searched by CIK officials in connection with FIR No. 162 of 2025 registered at Police Station Nowgam, Srinagar. The FIR relates to the accidental blast that claimed nine lives and left 29 injured during the handling of explosives recovered from a terror module.

During the raid, the officials found a female doctor, Priyanka Sharma, currently pursuing her final year in General Medicine at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag. She hails from Janta Colony, Rohtak in Haryana, and has been staying at the house on rent since October 2023.

Authorities confirmed that a mobile phone and a SIM card were seized from the premises during the operation. The raid was conducted under the purview of several stringent sections, including 13, 18, 20, 23, and 38 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Section 7/25 of the Indian Arms Act, and Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Officials said the operation remained peaceful, and no resistance or untoward incident occurred during the search. Dr. Sharma was later taken in for questioning as part of the investigation.

The probe into the Nowgam blast continues to widen with multiple raids, detentions, and cross-state links being unearthed, as security agencies intensify efforts to dismantle the white-collar terror network.

