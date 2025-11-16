LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Karnataka Becomes First State In India To Approve One Paid Period Leave Every Month For Women Aged 18–52

Karnataka has become the first Indian state to mandate one paid period leave every month for women aged 18–52 across government and private sectors. The new policy grants 12 annual menstrual leaves without requiring medical certificates.

Karnataka approved periods leave for women. (Photo: Canva)
Karnataka approved periods leave for women. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 16, 2025 09:39:55 IST

In a pioneering initiative to promote workplace gender equity, Karnataka has become the first state in India to make it compulsory to provide one paid menstrual leave a month to all women employees in the age group of 18 to 52 years. The policy, issued as a government order, represents a landmark change in labour rights and places Karnataka at the forefront of all other states in codifying menstrual leave as a basic workplace entitlement.

As per the order, employers will now have to grant 12 annual paid period leaves to women working across permanent, contractual and outsourced roles. The directive applies to establishments under the Factories Act, 1948, Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961, Plantation Workers Act, 1951, Beedi and Cigar Workers Act, 1966, and the Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961.

The policy was drafted by an expert committee comprising 18 members and headed by Dr. Sapna S of Christ University. While the panel recommended six leaves per year initially, the state government doubled the entitlement to 12 leaves, signaling a stronger commitment towards menstrual health and workplace inclusivity.

How the New Menstrual Leave Works

According to the new rules, women can avail of one paid menstrual leave per month. Medical certificates are not required for this. This leave should be utilised within the month and can’t be accumulated, ensuring timely access for those who deal with menstrual pain or discomfort. The Labour Department said the initiative will help increase workforce efficiency, reduce productivity losses due to health problems, and enhance the participation of women into the formal economy.

Consultations with industry stakeholders showed broad support for the measure: 56 respondents backed the proposal, including 26 from management positions.

Part of a Global Movement

Countries like Spain, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia have long recognized menstrual leave as a workplace right. While limited versions of the policy do exist in Bihar and Odisha for government staff, Kerala offers it to university and ITI students and employees. Karnataka is the first, however, to extend the mandate across both government and private sectors.

The policy is going to benefit around 350,000 to 400,000 women in the formal sector. However, experts say that a big chunk-almost six million women in household work, gig roles, and daily-wage jobs-remains excluded and the policy needs to be expanded to that section in future times.

Debate and Significance

The move has reignited national debate on menstrual leave, with critics questioning potential gender bias and supporters calling it a necessary health right. For Karnataka, the new law is a bold step in recognising menstrual health as a valid workplace concern and thereby setting a precedent for the rest of the Indian states.

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 9:39 AM IST
