LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kannada movie box office Sonbhadra mine collapse December Visa Bulletin indian cricket team hawala-network gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident Kannada movie box office Sonbhadra mine collapse December Visa Bulletin indian cricket team hawala-network gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident Kannada movie box office Sonbhadra mine collapse December Visa Bulletin indian cricket team hawala-network gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident Kannada movie box office Sonbhadra mine collapse December Visa Bulletin indian cricket team hawala-network gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kannada movie box office Sonbhadra mine collapse December Visa Bulletin indian cricket team hawala-network gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident Kannada movie box office Sonbhadra mine collapse December Visa Bulletin indian cricket team hawala-network gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident Kannada movie box office Sonbhadra mine collapse December Visa Bulletin indian cricket team hawala-network gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident Kannada movie box office Sonbhadra mine collapse December Visa Bulletin indian cricket team hawala-network gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Sonbhadra Mine Disaster: Rescue Ops On As 15 Workers Feared Trapped, 1 Confirmed Dead

Sonbhadra Mine Disaster: Rescue Ops On As 15 Workers Feared Trapped, 1 Confirmed Dead

A stone mine collapsed in UP’s Sonbhadra, killing one worker and leaving around 15 feared trapped. NDRF, SDRF, and local teams are conducting massive rescue operations. Officials say a probe will determine the cause as families wait anxiously for updates.

A stone mine collapsed in UP’s Sonbhadra. (Screengrab: X/ANI)
A stone mine collapsed in UP’s Sonbhadra. (Screengrab: X/ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 16, 2025 09:05:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sonbhadra Mine Disaster: Rescue Ops On As 15 Workers Feared Trapped, 1 Confirmed Dead

A major collapse of a stone mine in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district on Saturday triggered panic across the region, leaving one worker dead and around 15 others feared trapped beneath heavy debris. The incident took place in the Billi Markundi mining area under the Obra police station in the mining belt.

One person dead

Initial reports said that the mine suddenly caved in during routine work. The body of one dead worker has already been recovered, officials said. Rescue teams from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with rescue units of two private companies and Obra Thermal Power Project, were pressed into service to carry out an intensive search and rescue operation. District Magistrate Badrinath Singh, who reached the site soon after the collapse, informed that more heavy machinery, compressors, and earth-moving equipment were being mobilized to speed up the operation.



Cause of accident is unclear

The cause of the collapse is still unknown, but authorities have assured that an investigation will be launched into what triggered the disaster. A Uttar Pradesh minister visiting the mine has said around a dozen people were working inside the mine when the roof caved in, adding that strict action would be taken if negligence is found.

A number of workers who were at the site recollected the moments before the collapse. Chhotu Yadav of Karmasar said his two brothers, Santosh Yadav and Indrajit Yadav, were still trapped. Another worker said nine compressors were operating together, with one person deployed at each compressor station.

Advanced Rescue operation 

The rescue operation was supervised throughout the evening by senior officials, including Obra Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vivek Kumar Singh, Circle Officer Harsh Pandey, Obra police station in-charge Vijay Chaurasia, and Chopan SHO Kumud Shekhar Singh.

As rescue personnel fought against unstable debris and narrowing passages, families of the trapped workers gathered anxiously at the site, waiting for good news. The operation continued well into the night as there was growing concern over the safety of those who were still buried inside. The Sonbhadra mine tragedy has once again brought into sharp focus serious questions pertaining to mining safety and regulatory oversight, and the pressing need for stricter enforcement of labour and safety norms in high-risk mining districts.

ALSO READ: Budgam Road Accident: Tata Sumo Collides With Dumper Truck, 4 Killed And 5 Injured

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 9:05 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-7Sonbhadra mine collapseSonbhadra mining tragedyUP mine accidentUttar pradesh news

RELATED News

Budgam Road Accident: Tata Sumo Collides With Dumper Truck, 4 Killed And 5 Injured

PM Modi Reviews Bullet Train Progress In Surat, Calls Project A Major Leap For Modern India

17 Children Fall Seriously Ill After Suspected Injection At Telangana’s Nagarjunasagar Hospital

Assam: 15 Arrested For Inflammatory Social Media Posts Linked To Delhi Blast

Kakinada Police Seize 624g Gold Worth ₹60 Lakh, Arrest Three in Major Theft Case

LATEST NEWS

Kantara Chapter 1 Day 45 Collection: Will Rishab Shetty’s Film Reach ₹850 Crore?

i20 Car Blast Update: Investigation Reveals CCTV Footage Exposing i20 Car In Al-Falah University Campus

Sonbhadra Mine Disaster: Rescue Ops On As 15 Workers Feared Trapped, 1 Confirmed Dead

Green Card Relief for Indians: EB-1 & EB-2 Categories See Major Jump in December Visa Bulletin

BCCI Breaks Silence On Shubman Gill’s Injury: Says, ‘Will Take No Further Part In Test Match’

Red Fort Blast Update: i20 Car Driver Umar Nabi Received Rs 20 Lakh Illegally Ahead The Blast

Putin Initiates Call With Netanyahu Amid US Push For Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Plan

Big Reveal: BCCI Officially Confirms Date And Venue For IPL 2026 Auction

Who Is Rohini Acharya’s Husband Who Once Made Headlines With Wedding Extravaganza

UFC 322 Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Live In India

Sonbhadra Mine Disaster: Rescue Ops On As 15 Workers Feared Trapped, 1 Confirmed Dead

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sonbhadra Mine Disaster: Rescue Ops On As 15 Workers Feared Trapped, 1 Confirmed Dead

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sonbhadra Mine Disaster: Rescue Ops On As 15 Workers Feared Trapped, 1 Confirmed Dead
Sonbhadra Mine Disaster: Rescue Ops On As 15 Workers Feared Trapped, 1 Confirmed Dead
Sonbhadra Mine Disaster: Rescue Ops On As 15 Workers Feared Trapped, 1 Confirmed Dead
Sonbhadra Mine Disaster: Rescue Ops On As 15 Workers Feared Trapped, 1 Confirmed Dead

QUICK LINKS