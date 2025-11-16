Budgam Road Accident: Tata Sumo Collides With Dumper Truck, 4 Killed And 5 Injured

At least four people lost their lives and five others were injured after a Tata Sumo vehicle collided with a dumper truck in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night, officials confirmed. The tragic incident occurred around 10:30 pm in the Palar area, leaving the SUV badly mangled at the site of the collision.

All nine passengers of Tata Sumo were immediately taken to the nearby hospitals after the crash, according to the police and local authorities. However, four of them were declared “brought dead” upon arrival, while the remaining five victims are under treatment. According to the authorities, the injured are being treated intensively, and their conditions are being monitored by the medics.

The police and emergency responders reached the accident site promptly and have started an investigation to find out what exactly caused the collision. According to officials, the severity of the crash can only indicate a high-impact collision between the SUV and the heavy dumper truck, though further details will be awaited as the probe continues.

Omar Abdullah on accident

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed his grief over the incident. In a statement issued by J&K Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), he instructed the administration to provide all possible support to the families of the victims and ensure immediate medical care to the injured. The CM also instructed an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed his condolences over the loss of lives and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. “Extremely pained by the loss of precious lives in a tragic road accident in Budgam. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” his office said.

This tragic accident once again highlighted the challenges posed by road safety in the Jammu and Kashmir region, especially along highways and interconnecting roads in rural areas. Authorities have called for people to drive cautiously and follow the traffic rules in order to prevent such fatal collisions.

ALSO READ: 17 Children Fall Seriously Ill After Suspected Injection At Telangana’s Nagarjunasagar Hospital