17 Children Fall Seriously Ill After Suspected Injection At Telangana’s Nagarjunasagar Hospital

Seventeen children admitted to the pediatric ward of Nagarjunasagar Government Hospital fell critically ill after a suspected adverse reaction to a routine injection on Wednesday night.

Hospital sources confirmed that the children received their standard night-time injections as usual. Within 30 minutes, several developed alarming symptoms, including high fever, severe vomiting, and diarrhea.

As the condition of the children worsened, hospital staff rushed them to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and initiated intensive medical treatment. The hospital administration confirmed that all affected children are under close observation.

The incident sparked tension among parents, who alleged that the wrong injection may have been administered instead of the prescribed fever medication. Hospital authorities have assured a thorough investigation into the matter.

Local health officials have urged parents not to panic while emphasizing that the hospital is taking all necessary steps to stabilize the children.

This incident highlights the urgent need for strict monitoring and safety protocols in pediatric care at government hospitals.

(With NewsX Inputs)

(This is a breaking news update..more details are awaited)

ALSO READ: Assam: 15 Arrested For Inflammatory Social Media Posts Linked To Delhi Blast