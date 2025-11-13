LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Assam: 15 Arrested For Inflammatory Social Media Posts Linked To Delhi Blast

Assam: 15 Arrested For Inflammatory Social Media Posts Linked To Delhi Blast

Assam Police arrested 15 people from multiple districts for allegedly posting inflammatory and communal content online after the Delhi car blast. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma vowed strict action to maintain peace and prevent misuse of social media.

According to official sources, nine persons were arrested on Thursday (Photo: ANI)
According to official sources, nine persons were arrested on Thursday (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Nibir Deka
Edited By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: November 13, 2025 15:31:46 IST

Assam: 15 Arrested For Inflammatory Social Media Posts Linked To Delhi Blast

Assam Police have arrested 15 individuals from different districts of the state for allegedly posting objectionable, inflammatory and communal content on social media in the aftermath of the recent car blast in New Delhi.

According to official sources, nine persons were arrested on Thursday from various districts. They have been identified as:

Rafijul Ali (Bongaigaon)

Forid Uddin Laskar (Hailakandi)

Inamul Islam (Lakhimpur)

Firuj Ahmed alias Papon (Lakhimpur)

Shahil Shoman Sikdar alias Shahidul Islam (Barpeta)

Rakibul Sultan (Barpeta)

Nasim Akram (Hojai)

Taslim Ahmed (Kamrup)

Abdur Rohim Mollah alias Bappy Hussain (South Salmara)

Earlier on Wednesday, five others were arrested from as many districts for allegedly sharing inflammatory content related to the Delhi incident. They are:

Mattiur Rahman (Darrang)

Hassan Ali Mondal (Goalpara)

Abdul Latif (Chirang)

Wajhul Kamal (Kamrup)

Nur Amin Ahmed (Bongaigaon)

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a total of 15 people have been arrested so far for spreading “provocative and communal” posts online. He asserted that the state government would not tolerate any attempt to disturb peace and communal harmony in Assam and directed the police to continue strict action against such activities.

“Assam Police will continue to act swiftly and firmly against anyone misusing social media to spread hatred or glorify terror,” Sarma said in a post on X.

Police sources said the arrested individuals have been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) after their posts and comments were found to be incendiary. Suo motu cases have been registered in several police stations.

Earlier on Tuesday, a retired principal of a government school was detained in Cachar district for allegedly making a politically motivated remark about the blast. He was later released after being served a notice, Cachar Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das informed.

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 3:30 PM IST
