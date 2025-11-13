Delhi Blast: Al-Falah University Website Taken Down; NAAC Issues Show-Cause Over Fake Accreditation

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has issued a show-cause notice to Al-Falah University for allegedly displaying false accreditation claims on its official website. The institution has recently come under the scanner following the Delhi Red Fort car blast that killed 13 people and injured several others. On Thursday, Al Falah university’s website was taken down following the show-cause notice.

According to officials, Al-Falah University falsely claimed NAAC ‘A’ grades for its affiliated colleges, despite not being accredited or having applied for accreditation as a university. “This is absolutely wrong and misleading the public, especially parents, students, and stakeholders,” the notice stated.

NAAC’s strict order

NAAC has directed the university to remove the accreditation details from its website and explain why action should not be taken against it. The council also warned that it could recommend to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and National Medical Commission (NMC) to withdraw the university’s recognition if found guilty of misrepresentation.

A senior NAAC official confirmed that while two colleges under the university Al-Falah School of Engineering and Technology and Al-Falah School of Education and Training were accredited in 2013 and 2011 respectively, their accreditation expired in 2018 and 2016. “They never applied for re-accreditation as a university but continued displaying the NAAC logo and grades,” the official said.

The tragic Delhi blast case

The action comes days after the November 10 blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, in which a Hyundai i20 car exploded around 6:52 pm, killing 13 people and injuring several others. Investigators have linked the attack to a “white-collar terror module” involving three doctors associated with Al-Falah University’s School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre.

While Dr. Muzammil and Dr. Shaheen are in custody over alleged links to explosives recovered from Faridabad, Dr. Umar, who was driving the explosives-laden car, is believed to have triggered the blast.

In a statement, Al-Falah University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Bhupinder Kaur Anand said the institution was “deeply saddened” by the tragic events and condemned attempts to malign its reputation. “The university has no connection with the accused doctors apart from professional association,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has termed the incident a “terrorist attack”, directing agencies to conduct the probe with “utmost urgency and professionalism” to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice.

