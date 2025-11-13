Delhi Blast: Terrorist Dr Umar Spotted on CCTV Entering Capital in i20 with Suspicious Bag in Backseat

Newly released CCTV footage shows the prime accused in the Delhi Bomb Blast case, Dr Umar Un Nabi, entering Delhi via the Badarpur border in an i20 car on November 10. In the footage, Umar stopped at the Badapur toll plaza, withdrawing cash, and handing it over the the toll collector.

Even with a mask on, Dr Umar’s face was clearly visible in the footage, confirming his identity. A large bag was visible in the backseat of his car. Observers noted that he repeatedly glanced directly at the CCTV camera while making the toll payment, seemingly aware of being monitored.

Officials stated that the suspect appeared conscious of the fact that multiple security agencies were actively tracking him following the recent car blast near the Red Fort, which claimed twelve lives and left several others injured.

Authorities are now expanding their surveillance network in the National Capital Region (NCR) to locate any additional footage or witnesses who might have spotted Dr Umar’s vehicle.

Earlier On November 10, the blast near the Red Fort complex in the national capital killed 12 people and injured several others.

Delhi Police are also searching for a Brezza vehicle, which is believed to be linked to the prime accused Dr Umar Un Nabi, officials said on Thursday.

Multiple Vehicles Linked to Dr. Umar in Broader Terror Plot

According to police sources, the Brezza went missing and another Red EcoSport car, which was already seized by the Faridabad Police and is suspected to be in connection with the prime accused Dr Umar.

Meanwhile, Intelligence agencies on Thursday revealed a larger terror conspiracy linked to the deadly attack involving more vehicles with explosives to carry out coordinated attacks across multiple locations.

According to intelligence agency sources, the ongoing investigation has expanded after it was found that the accused had already begun work on modifying an i20 and an EcoSport vehicle for potential use in the attacks. Investigators are now examining whether other similar vehicles were being readied as part of a broader plan to execute serial blasts.

Police Suspect 8 Plan Coordinated Explosions

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Faridabad Police seized the red EcoSport DL 10 CK 0458, suspected to be linked to Dr Umar Un Nabi, the prime suspect in the Delhi blast case. The red EcoSport, suspected to be linked to Dr Umar, was found parked near Khandawali village.

Further, Investigation agencies informed that around eight suspects were allegedly preparing to execute coordinated explosions at four locations, with each pair assigned to a specific target city.

Police Detain UP ATS Arrests Medical Student in Delhi Blast Probe

Faridabad Police have detained a man identified as Faheem, who allegedly parked the red Ford EcoSport linked to the recent Delhi blast in the Khandwali area, officials said on Thursday.

According to Intelligence Agency Sources, Faheem is a relative of the prime suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, and was reportedly in touch with him before the incident.

Earlier in the day, officials said that a medical student, identified as Mohammad Arif, had been detained by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), from Kanpur, over an alleged connection to Delhi blast suspect Dr Shaheen Saeed.

DNA Confirms Dr Umar as Bomber

Security agencies have recovered the diaries of Delhi blast case accused Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, which mention the dates November 8 to 12, indicating that the planning was underway for such an incident during that period, sources said.

According to the sources, the diary also contained the names of about 25 individuals, most of them hailing from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police confirmed that the man who carried out the car blast near Red Fort was Dr Umar Un Nabi, after forensic DNA testing matched his biological sample with that of his mother on Wednesday.