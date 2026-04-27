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Home > India News > Weather Update Today (April 27, 2026): Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai & More- Heatwave Alert, IMD Rain Predictions, Thunderstorm Forecast City-Wise

Weather Update Today (April 27, 2026): Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai & More- Heatwave Alert, IMD Rain Predictions, Thunderstorm Forecast City-Wise

Weather Update Today (April 27, 2026): Heatwave grips north, IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms in east & hills; slight relief likely as temperatures dip in coming days.

Weather Update Today (April 27, 2026): Heatwave grips north. (Image: AI-generated)
Weather Update Today (April 27, 2026): Heatwave grips north. (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: April 27, 2026 16:37:48 IST

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Weather Update Today (April 27, 2026): Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai & More- Heatwave Alert, IMD Rain Predictions, Thunderstorm Forecast City-Wise

Weather Update Today, 27 April, 2026: India opens the week with a starkly bifurcated weather pattern. While north, west and central parts of the country continue to be besieged by a severe heatwave, the Himalayan belt and the Northeast can expect light rain, thunderstorms and even isolated snowfall in the higher reaches. Several cities over the plains are registering temperatures ranging from 42°C to 47°C indicating that the peak summer stress has already arrived before May.The persistent heat is attributed to dry northwesterly winds, clear skies and delayed pre-monsoon activity, which has resulted in rapid heating over land surfaces. The UHI phenomenon is also responsible for the rise in night temperatures especially over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Latest Weather Update: Where are the heatwave alerts?

Severe heatwave: Rajasthan, Gujarat, parts of Madhya Pradesh

Heatwave: Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Vidarbha

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Hot & humid: Mumbai, coastal Maharashtra

Thunderstorm zones: Northeast India, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir

Check City-Wise Weather Today Update (April 27, 2026)

City

Max Temp

Min Temp

Condition

Alerts

Delhi-NCR

44°C

27°C

Clear, very hot

Heatwave

Ahmedabad

45°C

28°C

Dry heat

Severe heatwave

Mumbai

34°C

27°C

Humid, partly cloudy

Heat stress

Bengaluru

33°C

22°C

Cloudy, chance of rain

Thunderstorm

Jaipur

46°C

29°C

Extreme heat

Severe heatwave

Lucknow

43°C

26°C

Sunny, hot

Heatwave

Kolkata

36°C

27°C

Humid, cloudy

Thunderstorm

Guwahati

32°C

24°C

Rain likely

Thunderstorm

Delhi-NCR Weather Today

Delhi will experience scorching heatwave with temperatures up to 44°C. Skies will be clear throughout the day with hot winds (loo) coming in the afternoon. Night temperatures will stay above normal with little to no respite.

Ahmedabad Weather Today

Ahmedabad remains one of the hottest cities in India with temperatures nearing 45°C or higher. Dry conditions and maximum solar radiation will help maintain scorching heatwave conditions.

Mumbai Weather Today

Mumbai will continue to feel hot and humid with temperatures around 34°C but high humidity levels will make it feel much hotter. No significant rainfall is expected today.

Bengaluru Weather Today

Bengaluru will remain relatively cooler with a chance of evening showers (or thunderstorms) that may bring some respite from the heat!

City-Wise Sunrise & Sunset Timing (April 27)

City

Sunrise

Sunset

Delhi

5:45 AM

6:58 PM

Mumbai

6:11 AM

6:57 PM

Ahmedabad

6:05 AM

6:55 PM

Bengaluru

6:00 AM

6:32 PM

Kolkata

5:15 AM

6:10 PM

Full City-Wise Forecast For Rain Across All Major Cities

Rain / Possible Thunderstorms:
Northeast India (Assam, Meghalaya), Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim

Isolated Rain:
Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir

Dry Weather:
Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh

Light showers:
Bengaluru, parts of South Interior Karnataka, Kerala

Delhi AQI Today- April 27, 2026

AQI: 210 (Poor)

Dust, dry winds, and heat build up keeps air pollutants close to the surface continuing the air quality issues.

Major Cities Air Quality(AQI) Across India (27 april, 2026)

City

AQI

Category

Delhi

210

Poor

Mumbai

120

Moderate

Ahmedabad

180

Moderate

Bengaluru

95

Satisfactory

Kolkata

140

Moderate

Chennai

85

Satisfactory

IMD Rain Prediction Today (27 April)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says a sharp dichotomy in weather continues over India with heatwave conditions continuing over northwest and central India while rainfall activity is on the rise elsewhere. The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across parts of eastern and northeastern India and the Himalayan region due to active moisture incursion and western disturbance.

Thunderstorm activity with winds of up to 50–70 kmph is expected over several states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand indicating unstable pre–monsoon conditions. The Delhi–NCR may have very light rainfall/thunderstorm activity during the evening, which may provide some respite from heatwave conditions.

The IMD says heatwave conditions will continue over India for the next 2–3 days but temperatures are likely to dip by 2–4°C from April 28 to May 1 as cloud cover and rain activity increase.

FAQ’s: Weather Today Update

Q1. Why is it scorching hot in North India at the moment?
Dry winds and clear skies coupled with lack of rainfall are responsible for quick heating of land surfaces.

Q2. Which states are experiencing heatwave today?
Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Q3. Will it rain anywhere in India today?
Yes, rain and thunderstorms are likely over Northeast India and Himalayan areas.

Q4. When will we see relief from heat?
Pre-monsoon showers in early May will bring relief gradually.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Haunted Places in India You Shouldn’t Visit Alone at Night

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Weather Update Today (April 27, 2026): Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai & More- Heatwave Alert, IMD Rain Predictions, Thunderstorm Forecast City-Wise

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Weather Update Today (April 27, 2026): Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai & More- Heatwave Alert, IMD Rain Predictions, Thunderstorm Forecast City-Wise
Weather Update Today (April 27, 2026): Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai & More- Heatwave Alert, IMD Rain Predictions, Thunderstorm Forecast City-Wise
Weather Update Today (April 27, 2026): Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai & More- Heatwave Alert, IMD Rain Predictions, Thunderstorm Forecast City-Wise
Weather Update Today (April 27, 2026): Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai & More- Heatwave Alert, IMD Rain Predictions, Thunderstorm Forecast City-Wise

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