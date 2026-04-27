Weather Update Today (April 27, 2026): Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai & More- Heatwave Alert, IMD Rain Predictions, Thunderstorm Forecast City-Wise

Weather Update Today, 27 April, 2026: India opens the week with a starkly bifurcated weather pattern. While north, west and central parts of the country continue to be besieged by a severe heatwave, the Himalayan belt and the Northeast can expect light rain, thunderstorms and even isolated snowfall in the higher reaches. Several cities over the plains are registering temperatures ranging from 42°C to 47°C indicating that the peak summer stress has already arrived before May.The persistent heat is attributed to dry northwesterly winds, clear skies and delayed pre-monsoon activity, which has resulted in rapid heating over land surfaces. The UHI phenomenon is also responsible for the rise in night temperatures especially over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat.
Latest Weather Update: Where are the heatwave alerts?
Severe heatwave: Rajasthan, Gujarat, parts of Madhya Pradesh
Heatwave: Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Vidarbha
Hot & humid: Mumbai, coastal Maharashtra
Thunderstorm zones: Northeast India, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir
Check City-Wise Weather Today Update (April 27, 2026)
|
City
|
Max Temp
|
Min Temp
|
Condition
|
Alerts
|
Delhi-NCR
|
44°C
|
27°C
|
Clear, very hot
|
Heatwave
|
Ahmedabad
|
45°C
|
28°C
|
Dry heat
|
Severe heatwave
|
Mumbai
|
34°C
|
27°C
|
Humid, partly cloudy
|
Heat stress
|
Bengaluru
|
33°C
|
22°C
|
Cloudy, chance of rain
|
Thunderstorm
|
Jaipur
|
46°C
|
29°C
|
Extreme heat
|
Severe heatwave
|
Lucknow
|
43°C
|
26°C
|
Sunny, hot
|
Heatwave
|
Kolkata
|
36°C
|
27°C
|
Humid, cloudy
|
Thunderstorm
|
Guwahati
|
32°C
|
24°C
|
Rain likely
|
Thunderstorm
Delhi-NCR Weather Today
Delhi will experience scorching heatwave with temperatures up to 44°C. Skies will be clear throughout the day with hot winds (loo) coming in the afternoon. Night temperatures will stay above normal with little to no respite.
Ahmedabad Weather Today
Ahmedabad remains one of the hottest cities in India with temperatures nearing 45°C or higher. Dry conditions and maximum solar radiation will help maintain scorching heatwave conditions.
Mumbai Weather Today
Mumbai will continue to feel hot and humid with temperatures around 34°C but high humidity levels will make it feel much hotter. No significant rainfall is expected today.
Bengaluru Weather Today
Bengaluru will remain relatively cooler with a chance of evening showers (or thunderstorms) that may bring some respite from the heat!
City-Wise Sunrise & Sunset Timing (April 27)
|
City
|
Sunrise
|
Sunset
|
Delhi
|
5:45 AM
|
6:58 PM
|
Mumbai
|
6:11 AM
|
6:57 PM
|
Ahmedabad
|
6:05 AM
|
6:55 PM
|
Bengaluru
|
6:00 AM
|
6:32 PM
|
Kolkata
|
5:15 AM
|
6:10 PM
Full City-Wise Forecast For Rain Across All Major Cities
Rain / Possible Thunderstorms:
Northeast India (Assam, Meghalaya), Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim
Isolated Rain:
Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir
Dry Weather:
Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh
Light showers:
Bengaluru, parts of South Interior Karnataka, Kerala
Delhi AQI Today- April 27, 2026
AQI: 210 (Poor)
Dust, dry winds, and heat build up keeps air pollutants close to the surface continuing the air quality issues.
Major Cities Air Quality(AQI) Across India (27 april, 2026)
|
City
|
AQI
|
Category
|
Delhi
|
210
|
Poor
|
Mumbai
|
120
|
Moderate
|
Ahmedabad
|
180
|
Moderate
|
Bengaluru
|
95
|
Satisfactory
|
Kolkata
|
140
|
Moderate
|
Chennai
|
85
|
Satisfactory
IMD Rain Prediction Today (27 April)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says a sharp dichotomy in weather continues over India with heatwave conditions continuing over northwest and central India while rainfall activity is on the rise elsewhere. The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across parts of eastern and northeastern India and the Himalayan region due to active moisture incursion and western disturbance.
Thunderstorm activity with winds of up to 50–70 kmph is expected over several states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand indicating unstable pre–monsoon conditions. The Delhi–NCR may have very light rainfall/thunderstorm activity during the evening, which may provide some respite from heatwave conditions.
The IMD says heatwave conditions will continue over India for the next 2–3 days but temperatures are likely to dip by 2–4°C from April 28 to May 1 as cloud cover and rain activity increase.
FAQ’s: Weather Today Update
Q1. Why is it scorching hot in North India at the moment?
Dry winds and clear skies coupled with lack of rainfall are responsible for quick heating of land surfaces.
Q2. Which states are experiencing heatwave today?
Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Madhya Pradesh.
Q3. Will it rain anywhere in India today?
Yes, rain and thunderstorms are likely over Northeast India and Himalayan areas.
Q4. When will we see relief from heat?
Pre-monsoon showers in early May will bring relief gradually.
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Sofia Babu Chacko is a journalist with over five years of experience reporting on Indian politics, crime, human rights, gender issues, and stories about marginalized communities. She believes journalism plays a crucial role in amplifying unheard voices and bringing attention to issues that truly matter. Sofia has contributed articles to The New Indian Express, Youth Ki Awaaz, and Maktoob Media. She is also a recipient of the 2025 Laadli Media Awards for gender sensitivity. Beyond the newsroom, she is a music enthusiast who enjoys singing. Connect with Sofia on X: https://x.com/SBCism