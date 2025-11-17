LIVE TV
Home > India > How Punjab Woman Sarabjeet Kaur Misled Authorities As Jatha Member To Marry Muslim Boyfriend Of Nine Years In Pakistan

How Punjab Woman Sarabjeet Kaur Misled Authorities As Jatha Member To Marry Muslim Boyfriend Of Nine Years In Pakistan

Sikh pilgrim Sarabjeet Kaur, who traveled to Pakistan for Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary, went missing after her group returned to India. Lahore police say she converted to Islam, adopted the name Noor, and married Pakistani man Nasir Hussain, whom she knew for nine years via social media.

Punjab woman who failed to return from Pakistan has converted to Islam (PHOTO: X)
Punjab woman who failed to return from Pakistan has converted to Islam (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 17, 2025 16:40:45 IST

How Punjab Woman Sarabjeet Kaur Misled Authorities As Jatha Member To Marry Muslim Boyfriend Of Nine Years In Pakistan

A Sikh Indian woman, who travelled to Pakistan as a member of a group of pilgrims earlier this month, has converted to Islam and is married to a Pakistani man she had known via social media over the course of close to ten years, Lahore police said Saturday.

Sarabjeet Kaur, 48, of the Amanipur village in Kapurthala district was one of the almost 2,000 Indian Sikh pilgrims who came in Pakistan on November 4 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Kaur is reported missing when the group returned back to India 13 November.

Sikh Pilgrim’s Video Surfaces Showing Her Nikah

Lahore police have claimed that Kaur got married to a Pakistani resident of Farooqabad in Sheikhupura district, within a day of landing in Pakistan. One of the senior officers claimed that she changed her name to Noor when she converted to Islam.

A video of Sarbjeet Kaur, a Punjab-based Sikh pilgrim who had travelled to Pakistan with a Sikh pilgrims jatha to Guru Nanak Dev Ji Prakash Gurpurab has been released and he was missing in the pilgrimage. 

She later appeared in a video as she allegedly converted into Islam and married Nasir Hussain of Sheikhupura. In the video, we find Sarbjit Kaur accepting the Nikah with a Pakistani national Nasir Hussain and that she is converting to Islam out of her free will and that she has known Nasir in the past 9 years and that she loves him.

In front of a judicial magistrate, Kaur once again stated that she was not kidnapped and was happily married. She claimed to come with nothing to India other than the clothes she wore.

Punjab Police investigates 

Punjab Police in India reported that a probe into her disappearance is still going on. Kapurthala ASP Dheerendra Verma told that there is no official confirmation within her conversion. Her passport was confirmed to be received in January 2024.

A second officer alleged that Kaur had three earlier instances of similar cheating and frauds two at Kapurthala and one at Bathinda, but proceedings have been virtually finished in these cases.

According to the video, Kaur accuses unidentified individuals who entered the house of Hussain after the marriage, violated the couple and even threatened them with fabricated charges, and the two decided to escape. She addressed the Pakistani government to protect her.

This case resembles a similar case in 2018 with Kiran Bala of Hoshiarpur who had disappeared during a pilgrimage to Pakistan and converted to Islam, where she married a Pakistani man and changed her name to Amna Bibi. She had abandoned her three children in India.

The officials of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) remarked that they are not involved in conducting background checks and just provide lists of pilgrims.

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 4:40 PM IST
How Punjab Woman Sarabjeet Kaur Misled Authorities As Jatha Member To Marry Muslim Boyfriend Of Nine Years In Pakistan

