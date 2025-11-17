Uttar Pradesh Disturbing Act Caught On CCTV: Middle-Aged Man Molests Class 8 Student In Broad Daylight, What The Girl Did Next Will…

An obscene video has appeared on social media of a middle-aged man molesting a Class 8 girl student who was coming back to school in Uttar Pradesh, in Moradabad. The accident allegedly occurred at 5:15 PM on November 8 in the Mughalpura section of the city.

Class 8 Student Molested in Moradabad

The criminal was reported to have been 43 year old Ibrahim, who lives at Nawabpura in Nagphani area. Reportedly, as the girl was heading home, Ibrahim attacked her, locking her between his bicycle and a wall and rubbing himself against her.

The accused rode his bike at a fast rate when the girl raised an alarm and shouted at him to help him.

When the girl got home, she recounted the experience to her parents. The family frantically began seeking the accused, but he was already gone.

CCTV Footage Exposes Moradabad Molester

The father of the victim later filed a written complaint with the police who initially denied to file an FIR.

Loyal to achieve justice, the family reviewed the CCTV camera footage of the nearby residential and merchandise. The video was providing a clear picture of the actions that the accused undertook and also depicted the girl as incredibly brave as she slapped the accused a number of times.

The police sprang into action only after the video went viral in the social media and the issue reached the seniors. The accused has now been registered against a case.

The SP City Kumar Ranvijay Singh verified that FIR is lodged and groups have been constituted to apprehend Ibrahim who is still on the loose.

