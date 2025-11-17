LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Uttar Pradesh Disturbing Act Caught On CCTV: Middle-Aged Man Molests Class 8 Student In Broad Daylight, What The Girl Did Next Will…

Uttar Pradesh Disturbing Act Caught On CCTV: Middle-Aged Man Molests Class 8 Student In Broad Daylight, What The Girl Did Next Will…

A CCTV video from Moradabad showing a 43-year-old man molesting a Class 8 student went viral, prompting police action after initially refusing to file an FIR. The accused, Ibrahim of Nawabpura, fled after the incident, while teams have been formed to track him down.

The family examined CCTV footage from nearby houses and shops (PHOTO: X)
The family examined CCTV footage from nearby houses and shops (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 17, 2025 16:19:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Uttar Pradesh Disturbing Act Caught On CCTV: Middle-Aged Man Molests Class 8 Student In Broad Daylight, What The Girl Did Next Will…

An obscene video has appeared on social media of a middle-aged man molesting a Class 8 girl student who was coming back to school in Uttar Pradesh, in Moradabad. The accident allegedly occurred at 5:15 PM on November 8 in the Mughalpura section of the city.

Class 8 Student Molested in Moradabad

The criminal was reported to have been 43 year old Ibrahim, who lives at Nawabpura in Nagphani area. Reportedly, as the girl was heading home, Ibrahim attacked her, locking her between his bicycle and a wall and rubbing himself against her.

The accused rode his bike at a fast rate when the girl raised an alarm and shouted at him to help him.

When the girl got home, she recounted the experience to her parents. The family frantically began seeking the accused, but he was already gone.

CCTV Footage Exposes Moradabad Molester

The father of the victim later filed a written complaint with the police who initially denied to file an FIR.

Loyal to achieve justice, the family reviewed the CCTV camera footage of the nearby residential and merchandise. The video was providing a clear picture of the actions that the accused undertook and also depicted the girl as incredibly brave as she slapped the accused a number of times.

The police sprang into action only after the video went viral in the social media and the issue reached the seniors. The accused has now been registered against a case.

The SP City Kumar Ranvijay Singh verified that FIR is lodged and groups have been constituted to apprehend Ibrahim who is still on the loose.

ALSO READ: Punjab Sikh Body Issues Big Statement After Sarabjeet Kaur’s Conversion To Islam, Marriage In Pakistan, Says ‘No More Visas For…’

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 4:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-11latest crime newslatest viral videomoradabad newsUttar pradesh news

RELATED News

How Punjab Woman Sarabjeet Kaur Misled Authorities As Jatha Member To Marry Muslim Boyfriend Of Nine Years In Pakistan

Viral Image Shows US Politician Looking At ‘Porn’ On Plane, Blames Elon Musk, Here’s Why

Who Is Azam Khan? SP Leader And His Son Abdullah Azam Sentenced To 7 Years In Dual PAN Card Case Two Months After Getting Released

Will Sheikh Hasina Be Hanged Or Imprisoned? Here’s How The Rules For Death Sentences Work In Bangladesh

Mumbai: French Consulate Employee Molested In Bandra, Scooterist Caught Via CCTV Within 24 Hours

LATEST NEWS

Mohsin Naqvi, Asia Cup Trophy ‘Stealer,’ On Cloud Nine After Pakistan Shaheens’ Victory Over India A, PCB Chief Says…

Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence Verdict : A Look At World Leaders Who Were Similarly Sentenced

Why Drinking Fennel Water at Night Can Transform Your Health? Check Facts

‘Me No Pause Me Play’ Trailer Sparks Conversations on Womanhood and Reinvention

Uttar Pradesh Disturbing Act Caught On CCTV: Middle-Aged Man Molests Class 8 Student In Broad Daylight, What The Girl Did Next Will…

CNG Crisis Hits Mumbai; Pipeline Damage Sparks Long Queues

Popular Bollywood Stars and Their Net Worths: Who’s Leading the List in 2025?

Prayagraj Horror: Man Kills Wife, Writes ‘Husband Is Innocent’ On Wall With Her Blood

IPL Trade: Rajasthan Royals Trades Out Sanju Samson To THIS IPL Team, Welcomes Ravindra Jadeja

PhysicsWallah IPO Listing Tomorrow: Shares Set To Debut On BSE And NSE On November 18, 2025 – Market Awaits First-Day Performance

Uttar Pradesh Disturbing Act Caught On CCTV: Middle-Aged Man Molests Class 8 Student In Broad Daylight, What The Girl Did Next Will…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Uttar Pradesh Disturbing Act Caught On CCTV: Middle-Aged Man Molests Class 8 Student In Broad Daylight, What The Girl Did Next Will…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Uttar Pradesh Disturbing Act Caught On CCTV: Middle-Aged Man Molests Class 8 Student In Broad Daylight, What The Girl Did Next Will…
Uttar Pradesh Disturbing Act Caught On CCTV: Middle-Aged Man Molests Class 8 Student In Broad Daylight, What The Girl Did Next Will…
Uttar Pradesh Disturbing Act Caught On CCTV: Middle-Aged Man Molests Class 8 Student In Broad Daylight, What The Girl Did Next Will…
Uttar Pradesh Disturbing Act Caught On CCTV: Middle-Aged Man Molests Class 8 Student In Broad Daylight, What The Girl Did Next Will…

QUICK LINKS