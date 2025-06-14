Gurgaon- Also Called Cyber Hub Facing Long Hours Power Cut Amid 43 Degrees

Summers used to be the golden days, days of escaping to Nani Ghar (maternal grandmother’s house), where life was all about stealing fresh mangoes and litchis straight from the trees, and sleeping under the open sky on the terrace with cousins, as the soft night breeze whispered us to sleep. But why do I say those days are gone now?

Summers today have become intense, humid, and a breeding ground for health issues. The cool night breeze is now a thing of the past; instead, it’s the scorching loo winds that dominate.

In Gurugram, a city in Haryana known both as the cyber hub and one of India’s most developed urban centres, a crisis is unfolding. As temperatures hover between 40 to 42 degrees Celsius, residents are left distressed, facing power outages lasting a grueling 6 to 10 hours.

My sources confirm that the residents are heading to hotels at night to get their complete sleep. However, this has led to an unprecedented spike in electricity consumption.

On Thursday, Gurugram Circle 2, which falls under the jurisdiction of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), recorded its highest power consumption of the season, touching a staggering 322.75 lakh units, according to The Hindu. This marked a sharp 14.05% rise compared to the same day last year, when consumption stood at 283 lakh units. The numbers reflect the mounting demand for air conditioning, cooling systems, and industrial power as residents and businesses attempt to beat the sweltering heat.

The Delhi zone under DHBVN — comprising Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Narnaul, and Rewari – collectively breached the 1,000-lakh unit mark for the first time this year, clocking 1,024.73 lakh units of consumption on Thursday. This represents a 4.58% rise from just the previous day. In Hisar zone, which includes Hisar, Jind, Sirsa, Fatehabad, and Bhiwani, consumption also climbed to 503.34 lakh units.

Despite these mounting figures, DHBVN officials insist that power supply remains largely uninterrupted. According to Sanjay Chugh, DHBVN spokesperson, Gurugram Circle 2 received an average power supply of 23.83 hours, while Circle 1’s urban sectors averaged around 23.5 hours. Industrial zones reportedly experienced similar levels of supply stability.

However, the situation on the ground paints a grimmer picture. Residents from several sectors in Gurugram have taken to social media to report frequent and prolonged outages. Amresh Mishra from Sector-83 lamented frequent cuts even after infrastructural upgrades, while another resident, Biswajit Rout, complained of daily 10-hour power cuts. Frustrations have been exacerbated by an unresponsive electricity department, with multiple complaints about non-functional helplines and unresponsive officials.

Extreme Heat Tests Patience and Power Lines

Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 42.9°C on Friday- nearly 3 degrees above the seasonal average. Nighttime temperatures offered little reprieve, settling at an uncomfortable 30.7°C, 4 degrees above normal. While Gurugram narrowly avoided an official heatwave alert, much of Haryana remains under IMD’s severe heatwave warnings.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) criteria for heatwaves in the plains are triggered when temperatures reach 45°C or show a 4.5°C departure from the norm thresholds that several parts of Haryana are now breaching.

