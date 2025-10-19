LIVE TV
Happy Choti Diwali 2025: Best Wishes, Greetings And Messages For WhatsApp, Facebook And Instagram For Loved Ones

In modern times, Choti Diwali has also become a digital celebration. People reconnect with friends and family through their smartphones, sending wishes, messages, quotes, and greetings to spread festive happiness.

Published: October 19, 2025 11:47:30 IST

Happy Choti Diwali 2025: Best Wishes, Greetings And Messages For WhatsApp, Facebook And Instagram For Loved Ones

Choti Diwali, celebrated a day before the main Diwali festival, brings joy, light, and festive cheer to households across India. Known in some regions as Naraka Chaturdashi, the day marks the victory of good over evil, recalling the story of Lord Krishna defeating the demon Narakasura. It is a celebration meant to inspire hope, positivity, and happiness in everyone’s life.

On this special day, Indians traditionally clean and decorate their homes, create colorful rangolis, light diyas, and perform puja rituals. People also dress in their best clothes in the evening, preparing for the grand Diwali celebrations the following night. The festival is not only about rituals but also about bringing families together and sharing love and joy.

In modern times, Choti Diwali has also become a digital celebration. People reconnect with friends and family through their smartphones, sending wishes, messages, quotes, and greetings to spread festive happiness.

Common wishes include, “Happy Choti Diwali! May your life shine bright with happiness and prosperity,” “Wishing you a joyful Choti Diwali filled with love, laughter, and light,” and “May this Choti Diwali bring you peace, joy, and endless blessings.”

Inspirational quotes and messages are widely shared online. Messages like “The festival of lights reminds us to cherish the goodness within” and “This Choti Diwali, let’s celebrate the light that drives away darkness” capture the true spirit of the day. Greeting messages include: “May the lights of Choti Diwali bring happiness to your home” and “Let’s light up our lives with love and positivity.”

Whether through traditional rituals or digital greetings, Choti Diwali is a day to celebrate light, love, and hope. Across India, families, friends, and loved ones come together to embrace the festive spirit, share heartfelt wishes, and make memories.

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 11:47 AM IST
