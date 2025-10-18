Diwali 2025: Where Can You Buy Crackers In Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad And Noida? Know Details Here!

The Supreme Court Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran has permitted the sale of the so-called green crackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) since three days beginning with Saturday (October 18), under a number of provisions that are applicable to the citizens and the authorities alike.

This is what you should be aware of cracking crackers in the city of Delhi-NCR this Diwali.

When and where do you purchase and what type of crackers?

SALE: The sale of green crackers is restricted only in the period between 18.10.2025 and 20.10.2025 i.e. between Dhanteras and Diwali. The SC has said that we intend to make it clear that it is limited to a test case basis and that the same is merely limited to the period mentioned.

SOLD at specified places only: The sale of these products shall only be made at the specific places in the whole National Capital Region which will be identified by the District Collectors/ Commissioners in consultation with the District Superintendent of Police and publicized widely, says the order of the SC.

SALE under license of licensed trader: The SC has indicated that the crackers will be sold by licensed traders only, and that the products they will be selling will be only those manufactured by registered manufacturers, and licensed by PESO.

The SC has provided those licences of traders whose licences have expired or been cancelled due to the introduction of the ban to be renewed to the term as provided by the statutory authorities.

YOU CAN’T BUY CRackers on the internet: The SC has declared that no firecracker will be sold or purchased via the e-commerce networks and any supply of such products will be seized and the product will be confiscated.

Crackers that are not on the list uploaded on the site of CSIR-NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) will be seized: the SC has ordered.

The firecrackers containing Barium should not be used and the ones not certified by NEERI as green cracker should not be used and in case found to be sold or in the possession of individuals/ traders, then they should be seized at once as per the order.

NO FIRECRACKERS IN to NCR: The SC order states that there will be no firecrackers being brought into the NCR area other than the said area.

When can you burst crackers?

BURSTING CRACKER WINDOWS IN THE MORNING and EVENING: the SC has instructed the district administration, the police authorities to make sure that the cracking of firecrackers would be restricted to 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM and 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM on two days – on the day of Diwali and day before (Chhoti Diwali, Sunday).

LAIS do not exist: The order forbids no manufacture and sale of firecrackers in series (laris).

What has been advised to be done by police and pollution authorities?

SALES: POLICE WILL keep a watch: The SC has ordered the police to form, with consultation of the district administration, patrolling teams, to keep a vigil on the respective sites of sale.

The patrol teams will also consist of officers who will be nominated by the State Pollution Control Boards, regional offices. The order provides that the teams… will familiarize themselves with the green cracker products as uploaded in the website of NEERI…as well as the QR Codes that are issued to individual manufacturers.

Severe punishment on failure to comply: The order provides that the patrol teams should carry regular reconnaissance within the specified locations to ensure that they are only selling the authorized products and that too with the QR Codes printed.

The teams have been instructed to make random sampling so as to have them analyzed which should be sent to PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, under the Union Commerce Ministry). Where violations are involved, the responsibility shall lie with the persons who may have engaged in the manufacturing or selling of the prohibited products, they shall not only be punished, but their licence/ registration shall also be cancelled by PESO or NEERI order says.

ALSO READ: Watch: Office Diwali Party Goes Viral As Employee Dances While Holding Laptop