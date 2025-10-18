Watch: Office Diwali Party Goes Viral As Employee Dances While Holding Laptop

A clip of a guy dancing during his office Diwali celebration with a laptop in his hand has become viral on social media as netizens smiled and laughed.

The video, posted by Vaibhav Chhabra on Instagram, depicts the staff member dancing to Diwali music while monitoring his work. Chhabra wrote: “Office ka kaam bahut tha, par office mai Diwali party bhi thi.”

In the video, as colleagues celebrate the Diwali festivities surrounding him, this multitasking staff member is a standout as he comfortably juggles work and play. The rare sight has struck a chord with office workers in India, with many complimenting his commitment his dance moves.

Watch here:







As Diwali draws near, citizens nationwide are engaged in preparations for the festival of lights. The streets and markets are festooned with vibrant diyas and sparkling lanterns. But this year, there was some confusion over the actual date of Diwali. As per the Hindu calendar, the Amavasya Tithi falls on two successive days, and many were left guessing whether Diwali would be celebrated on October 20 or 21.

As per the Drik Panchang, the Amavasya Tithi will start at 3:44 pm on October 20 and will last up to 5:54 pm on October 21. Thus, Diwali will fall on Monday, October 20, 2025.

The viral clip is an expression of the celebratory mood, demonstrating how working professionals are able to enjoy celebrations even with hectic schedules. The video has already received thousands of views and shares on Instagram, TikTok, and other social media platforms, so it is currently trending online.

ALSO READ: Caught On Video: TTE Alleges Woman Without Ticket Abused Him, Threw Hot Tea: ‘Ma**rc**d Bola’