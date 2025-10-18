Caught On Video: TTE Alleges Woman Without Ticket Abused Him, Threw Hot Tea: ‘Ma**rc**d Bola’

There are growing cases of women passengers who travel without tickets and later on get involved in fights with Traveling Ticket Examiners (TTEs).

There has been another instance, which has been captured on video by one of the TTE workers, of a woman supposedly riding without a ticket, verbally abusing the TTE and throwing a cup of tea at him when he requests her to show her ticket.

The video records a heated brawl between two females and one TTE. In the process, it is seen that one of the women is arguing with the official as the TTE says that she not only abused him but also threw hot tea at him in the middle of the altercation.

One can hear the TTE questioning the other passengers about the TTE, “Isne gaali di mujhe, apne suna, Mad*rch*d Bola. Which, approximately, means,– She abused me, you people heard it. We can see the passengers accepting the claims of the TTE.

The woman can be heard saying “Apne maara mujhe.” And that means about, you hit me.

The TTE also complains, “Ye ladki hai, baki mujhpar garam chai feki.” What virtually means, This girl poured a hot cup of tea all over me, the passengers concurred once again with his statement. The woman is audible refusing to believe the allegations of throwing tea.

The two women had apparently been in a sleeper coach with general tickets and this is against the regulation. After the argument, they took the woman off the train at Barabanki station, but forcefully put her on the same coach. They had been removed later when they arrived at Charbagh railway station.

They are alleged to have been charged with a complaint at the Charbagh GRP and an FIR will be filed shortly.

A video shot earlier last week captured by an AC coach reveals a mother-daughter pair quarrelling and making a scene when requested to produce their tickets.

The woman demands to find out the name of the TTE who recognizes himself as Suresh Kumar Burman. Then the woman contains a casteist statement, she says, “Verma ho, isliye apni aukat dikha rahe ho,” which translates to, You are a Verma, this is why you are showing off your status.

