Hapur Horror: 14-Year-Old Girl Gangraped By Friends Father, His Friends; Held Captive At His Home For 12 Days

A shocking case has emerged from the Pilkhuwa police station area, where a 14-year-old girl reported that her friend invited her home and gave her a cold drink mixed with intoxicants. The girl stated that her friend’s father and two other men then assaulted her. The development is that the police have arrested two accused men and continue searching for the remaining suspect.

Girl Missing for 12 Days, Later Found Unconscious

According to the complaint, the girl remained missing from November 13 to November 25. Her family searched for her in nearby areas but found no information. The next day, they filed a missing person report at Pilkhuwa police station. On November 25, locals informed authorities that a girl was lying unconscious inside a house in Gandhi Bazaar.

When her relatives arrived, they identified her as the missing child. She was taken to the hospital, where she regained consciousness and gave the police details about the events of the past 12 days.

The victim told police that her friend invited her home on November 13 and gave her a cold drink mixed with intoxicants. She said she lost consciousness shortly after drinking it. When she woke up, she found herself locked in a room. She identified her friend’s father and two of his associates inside the room.

She said the men threatened her, drugged her repeatedly, and prevented her from leaving. Her statement claimed that this continued for several days until she was found unconscious on November 25. The police have recorded her statement for further investigation.

Police Register Case After SP Intervention

The victim informed officers that when she visited Pilkhuwa police station, staff initially hesitated to register a case and told her they would only look into the matter.

She then went to Superintendent of Police Gyananjay Singh and reported the incident directly. Following her statement, the police registered a case against Pragya, Ashish, Hemant, and Naresh. Officers arrested Hemant and Naresh soon after. The SP stated that the remaining accused will also be arrested and strict action will follow based on the evidence collected during the ongoing inquiry.

