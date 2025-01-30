Home
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Harpreet Kaur Babla Of BJP Elected As Chandigarh's New Mayor Following Cross-Voting

Harpreet Kaur Babla Of BJP Elected As Chandigarh’s New Mayor Following Cross-Voting


In a dramatic twist, Harpreet Kaur Babla of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the Chandigarh Mayor election, securing 19 votes and defeating the AAP-Congress I.N.D.I alliance, which could only gather 17 votes. The election, held on January 30, 2025, witnessed an unexpected turn of events, with cross-voting among councillors playing a pivotal role in Babla’s success.

Cross-Voting Tipping the Scale in BJP’s Favor

While both political groups campaigned intensely, the election outcome was heavily influenced by an unusual occurrence of cross-voting among the city’s councillors. This strategic move by some members from the opposition ultimately helped Harpreet Kaur Babla overcome the opposition’s strong position. Cross-voting, which typically occurs when members cast their votes outside their party lines, has often been a game-changer in local elections, and this time, it gave the BJP candidate an edge.

The AAP-Congress I.N.D.I alliance, which had hoped to clinch the mayoral seat after a tight and competitive campaign, secured 17 votes but fell short of victory. While the alliance had the backing of a strong voter base, the cross-voting among councillors led to a significant setback for their candidate. The alliance’s failure to secure enough votes marks a setback for the AAP and Congress in Chandigarh’s political landscape.

Babla’s Victory Marks BJP’s Strength in Chandigarh

BJP’s Harpreet Kaur Babla’s victory not only represents a personal triumph but also serves as a boost for the party in Chandigarh, a city known for its fluctuating political scene. Babla’s leadership will be crucial in the coming months as she assumes her role as the Mayor of Chandigarh. Her focus is expected to be on urban development, infrastructure, and improved governance, as she steps into a leadership role that will impact the city’s growth and progress.

This mayoral election in Chandigarh highlights the unpredictable nature of local politics. Cross-voting has become an influential factor in determining the outcomes of elections, often reshaping what initially seemed like a straightforward contest. The election results indicate that internal dynamics, party strategies, and the personal alliances of councillors can heavily influence the final outcome.

What’s Next for Chandigarh?

As Harpreet Kaur Babla prepares to take charge as the new Mayor, the focus will shift to her governance and the city’s development under her leadership. The BJP’s victory marks a turning point in Chandigarh’s political landscape, where alliances and strategies will continue to play a significant role in future elections. With the city’s governance now in the hands of the BJP, it will be interesting to see how Babla handles key issues such as urban planning, infrastructure improvements, and civic services in the months to come.

Filed under

BJP Harpreet Kaur Babla

