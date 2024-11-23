Home
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Has Aaditya Thackeray Lost The Maharashtra Election? Here’s How The Thackreys Fared In Polls

In the Maharashtra Assembly elections, early trends on Saturday indicated contrasting performances for Aaditya Thackeray and Amit Thackeray. While Aaditya, representing the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, led in Worli, Amit Thackeray of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) trailed in Mahim.

Aaditya Thackeray Maintains Lead in Worli

Aaditya Thackeray, seeking re-election from Worli, held a narrow lead of 600 votes over his closest rivals, Milind Deora (Shiv Sena – Shinde faction) and Sandeep Deshpande (MNS). Aaditya gained prominence during his tenure for effective management during the COVID-19 crisis.

However, he faces a tough battle from Deora, who appeals to urban voters, and Deshpande, who has focused on addressing civic issues.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, which Aaditya represents, is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, along with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Sharad Pawar. Meanwhile, the Shinde faction is aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Amit Thackeray Trails in Mahim

In Mahim, Amit Thackeray, making his political debut, is lagging behind Mahesh Baliram Sawant (Shiv Sena – UBT) and Sada Sarvankar (Shiv Sena – Shinde). Despite his political lineage, Amit has struggled to gain significant traction in this contest.

Though MNS, founded by his father Raj Thackeray, is not part of any official alliance, BJP’s decision to refrain from fielding a candidate against Amit suggests tacit support for his candidacy.

Mahayuti Coalition Leads Statewide

Statewide trends reveal the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition leading in 222 seats, while the Opposition alliance MVA trails with 53 seats, and other parties hold leads in 13 constituencies. To form a government in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly, a party or coalition requires a minimum of 145 seats.

The Thackeray Family’s Political Legacy

The Thackeray family is a dominant force in Maharashtra’s political landscape. Bal Thackeray founded Shiv Sena in 1966, championing Marathi pride and Hindu nationalism. In 2006, Raj Thackeray parted ways to establish the MNS.

A significant split occurred in June 2022, when Eknath Shinde, alongside several Shiv Sena legislators, rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership. Uddhav, who served as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister from 2019 to 2022, now leads the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, with his son Aaditya playing a pivotal role in the party’s activities.

