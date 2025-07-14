LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘He Tried To Flee’: Witnesses Recall Audi Driver’s Hit-And-Run In Delhi

‘He Tried To Flee’: Witnesses Recall Audi Driver’s Hit-And-Run In Delhi

A drunk driver in a speeding Audi SUV ran over five homeless people sleeping on a footpath in Delhi's Vasant Vihar on July 9. The victims, including an 8-year-old girl, were seriously injured. The driver was caught and arrested on the spot.

Drunk driver in speeding Audi runs over 5 sleeping on Delhi footpath.
Drunk driver in speeding Audi runs over 5 sleeping on Delhi footpath. (Photo Credit: ommcomnews)

Published By: Mehandi Garg
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 08:50:06 IST

In a horrifying late-night accident, a speeding Audi SUV driven by a drunk man mowed down five people sleeping on a footpath in Delhi’s upscale Vasant Vihar area. The incident occurred around 1:45 am on July 9. The driver, identified as 40-year-old Utsav Shekhar, a resident of Dwarka who is involved in property dealings, was allegedly in an inebriated state when he lost control of his vehicle near the Indian Oil petrol pump close to Shiva Camp.

According to the police, the victims were among a group of 15 homeless daily wage workers sleeping near the roadside when the accident took place. The car was reportedly moving at a high speed when it veered off the road and plowed into the sleeping individuals. Five people, including two couples and an eight-year-old girl, sustained serious injuries. The injured have been identified as Ladhi (40), Bimla (8), Sabami (45), Narayani (35), and Ramchander (45). Eyewitnesses said there was total chaos after the collision, with people screaming and rushing to help the injured.

A PCR call was made immediately, and officers from Vasant Vihar police station rushed to the spot. The police apprehended Shekhar on the spot and took him for a medical examination, which confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked under sections related to rash and negligent driving causing injuries. His car, an Audi SUV, was also seized from the scene.

Eyewitnesses reported that after hitting the victims, Shekhar initially stepped out of the vehicle and appeared shocked. He reportedly claimed he wanted to help, but then tried to flee. In his attempt to escape, he crashed into a dumper truck parked nearby, bringing the car to a halt. Locals and bystanders prevented him from running and waited until police arrived.

The victims, all migrant workers from Rajasthan, were rushed to a nearby hospital. Two of them, including the young girl, remain in critical condition. Authorities said that Utsav Shekhar was driving from Noida to Dwarka at the time and crossed through Vasant Vihar when the accident happened. The Delhi Police have since released his photo and launched a full investigation.

This incident has reignited public concern about the safety of people sleeping in public spaces and the recurring problem of drunk driving in the capital. Similar cases in recent years, including the tragic death of five people under a flyover in Shastri Park and another fatal hit-and-run near Lodhi Road, highlight the vulnerability of those forced to sleep on city streets. Police officials have promised a thorough probe and assured that justice will be served.

