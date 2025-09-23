LIVE TV
Home > India > Heavy Rains Flood Kolkata, Disrupt Metro And Trains, 5 Electrocuted Before Durga Puja

Heavy Rains Flood Kolkata, Disrupt Metro And Trains, 5 Electrocuted Before Durga Puja

Kolkata was hit by torrential rain ahead of Durga Puja, causing severe waterlogging, road paralysis, and transport disruption. Five people died due to electrocution. Southern and eastern areas saw record rainfall, and authorities warn of more showers in South Bengal.

Kolkata battles flooding as heavy rains submerge streets and disrupt transport (Photo: ANI)
Kolkata battles flooding as heavy rains submerge streets and disrupt transport (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 23, 2025 10:43:09 IST

Kolkata came to a halt on Tuesday as heavy rains inundated vast portions of the city, barely a week before Durga Puja festivities. The record downpour caused massive waterlogging, paralyzed public transport, and killed five people by electrocution.

Heavy overnight rain led water entering into many houses and residential complexes. Streets in the city were flooded with knee-deep water, paralyzing traffic and routines. Footage from various corners of Kolkata revealed streets and localities under water, giving a glimpse of the magnitude of the deluge.

Alipore saw 247.5 mm of rainfall within 24 hours between 6:30 am on September 22 and 6:30 am on September 23, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The worst hit were the southern and eastern fringes of the city with Garia Kamdahari getting 332 mm, Jodhpur Park 285 mm, Kalighat 280.2 mm, and Topsia 275 mm within a couple of hours, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) said.

Waterlogging everywhere

The rains flooded both metro and train operations. Waterlogging in Howrah and Sealdah railway stations occurred, impacting suburban trains as well as long-distance ones like the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri, Howrah-Gaya, and Howrah-Jamalpur Vande Bharat Express. Metro operations between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan were disrupted, with truncated operations on other routes.

Schools in the hit areas announced holidays, office-goers found it difficult to commute to work amid traffic jams and meager public transport, while authorities sent water pumps to drain roads and railway yards. Relentless inflow from the surrounding regions hampered relief efforts.

The IMD has predicted more rain in Kolkata and South Bengal, issuing a warning of heavy showers in districts such as Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, and Bankura. Citizens have been warned to be on guard as the city prepares for more showering before one of its largest festivals.

Tags: Kolkata floodKolkata newsKolkata rains

Heavy Rains Flood Kolkata, Disrupt Metro And Trains, 5 Electrocuted Before Durga Puja

