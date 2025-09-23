Watch: Zubeen Garg’s Loyal Dogs Say Heartbreaking Farewell To Beloved Singer

Guwahati is giving a very emotional goodbye to Assam’s favourite singer Zubeen Garg, as his four pet dogs Iko, Diya, Rambo, and Maya have offered their silent tribute in his final procession. A video of the emotional moment, where Garg’s wife Garima and his family members took the dogs inside Sarusajai Stadium, has gone viral on social media.

While hundreds of thousands of the mourners came to pay their respects, the family removed the canines to the podium gently, taking each dog to let it catch sight of its master’s face for the last time. The onlookers were moved to silence by the poignant sight of loyalty and love.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted the video on X, stating, “It is often said that dogs are a man’s best friend and if dogs love you, you are a great man- well for Iko, Diya, Rambo & Maya, Zubeen was their family and today as they bid a final farewell, they must have felt the same emotions which we are feeling now- Heartbroken”.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted the video on X







A few hours left before #BelovedZubeen begins his final journey. A short while ago, I joined his well wishers at Sarusajai Stadium to pay my tributes. The last 2 days symbolised the love he commands over people.



Garg, who had previously suffered from epileptic seizures in the last five years, is said to have perhaps died of a fatal seizure, although the Assam government will perform a second autopsy to check for foul play.

The mortal remains of the singer were housed in a glass casket covered with an Assamese gamosa, and thousands of people stood in a long queue to get a glimpse of the great singer for the last time. The cremation will take place on Tuesday, September 23, at Kamarkuchi in Sonapur on the Guwahati outskirts, with full state honours and about 85 family members, relatives, and close friends present.

A number of notable people, such as Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, singer Papon, and a Bhutan King representative, visited Sarusajai Stadium to pay tribute. Fans from all over Assam thronged to bid farewell to the singer whose songs had made a permanent impression in the hearts of millions of people.

