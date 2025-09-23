LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
Home > India > Watch: Zubeen Garg’s Loyal Dogs Say Heartbreaking Farewell To Beloved Singer

Watch: Zubeen Garg’s Loyal Dogs Say Heartbreaking Farewell To Beloved Singer

Zubeen Garg’s four dogs Iko, Diya, Rambo, and Maya paid a touching farewell at Sarusajai Stadium, seeing their master for the last time. Fans and family mourned as the beloved singer’s final rites were prepared, with full state honours in Guwahati.

Zubeen Garg’s loyal dogs bid their beloved master goodbye at Sarusajai Stadium. (Screengrab: @himantabiswa)
Zubeen Garg’s loyal dogs bid their beloved master goodbye at Sarusajai Stadium. (Screengrab: @himantabiswa)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 23, 2025 10:20:31 IST

Guwahati is giving a very emotional goodbye to Assam’s favourite singer Zubeen Garg, as his four pet dogs Iko, Diya, Rambo, and Maya have offered their silent tribute in his final procession. A video of the emotional moment, where Garg’s wife Garima and his family members took the dogs inside Sarusajai Stadium, has gone viral on social media.

While hundreds of thousands of the mourners came to pay their respects, the family removed the canines to the podium gently, taking each dog to let it catch sight of its master’s face for the last time. The onlookers were moved to silence by the poignant sight of loyalty and love.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted the video on X, stating, “It is often said that dogs are a man’s best friend and if dogs love you, you are a great man- well for Iko, Diya, Rambo & Maya, Zubeen was their family and today as they bid a final farewell, they must have felt the same emotions which we are feeling now- Heartbroken”.



Garg, who had previously suffered from epileptic seizures in the last five years, is said to have perhaps died of a fatal seizure, although the Assam government will perform a second autopsy to check for foul play.

The mortal remains of the singer were housed in a glass casket covered with an Assamese gamosa, and thousands of people stood in a long queue to get a glimpse of the great singer for the last time. The cremation will take place on Tuesday, September 23, at Kamarkuchi in Sonapur on the Guwahati outskirts, with full state honours and about 85 family members, relatives, and close friends present.

A number of notable people, such as Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, singer Papon, and a Bhutan King representative, visited Sarusajai Stadium to pay tribute. Fans from all over Assam thronged to bid farewell to the singer whose songs had made a permanent impression in the hearts of millions of people.

ALSO READ: Watch: ‘Feel Safe In India’, American Woman’s Viral Video Slams US Healthcare

Tags: Zubeen GargZubeen Garg deathZubeen Garg dogsZubeen Garg funeral

RELATED News

PM Kisan 21st Installment 2025 Expected Date: Will Rs.2,000 Be Credited Before Diwali? Check Status, Date, And Full Details
Heavy Rains Flood Kolkata, Disrupt Metro And Trains, 5 Electrocuted Before Durga Puja
UP: Four killed in car and canter collision in Aligarh
Navratri 2025: 5 Powerful Chants to Connect With Maa Durga’s Divine Energy
West Bengal: Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata highlights impact of divorce on children

LATEST NEWS

VIDEO: Hamas Publicly Kills 3 For Siding With Israel, All Shot In The Head, Crowd Cheers
Chiranjeevi dedicates 47 years of cinematic journey to fans, Pawan Kalyan calls him "fighter by birth"
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 OUT: Register for UG Counselling Round 3 Schedule through Direct Link | Check Dates
Who Is Ousman Dembélé, The Ballon D’Or 2025 Winner, Know About His Net Worth, Records, And Prize Money Revealed
The Clear Owl: A New AI-Powered Hybrid Platform for Content Marketing
Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Were Vacationing On Steven Spielberg’s $250M Superyacht In Italy While US Mourned Charlie Kirk’s Death
Hockey India announces 18-member Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team
Watch: Zubeen Garg’s Loyal Dogs Say Heartbreaking Farewell To Beloved Singer
What Is Tabata Workout and Why It’s More Effective Than Traditional Cardio
WATCH: Donald Trump Mocked Others For Accents, Now Humiliated After Struggling To Pronounce ‘Acetaminophen’ Four Times
Watch: Zubeen Garg’s Loyal Dogs Say Heartbreaking Farewell To Beloved Singer

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Zubeen Garg’s Loyal Dogs Say Heartbreaking Farewell To Beloved Singer

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Zubeen Garg’s Loyal Dogs Say Heartbreaking Farewell To Beloved Singer
Watch: Zubeen Garg’s Loyal Dogs Say Heartbreaking Farewell To Beloved Singer
Watch: Zubeen Garg’s Loyal Dogs Say Heartbreaking Farewell To Beloved Singer
Watch: Zubeen Garg’s Loyal Dogs Say Heartbreaking Farewell To Beloved Singer

QUICK LINKS