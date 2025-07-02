Here’s How The Delhiites Reacted After Government Banned Old Vehicles In The National Capital

The Delhi government has implemented a blanket ban on 15-year-old petrol and 10-year-old diesel vehicles across the city on Tuesday. A major step tackle the growing menace of air pollution in the National Capital.

The government has banned vehicles exceeding a certain age limit from running on Delhi roads, regardless of their fitness certificate, to reduce vehicular pollution and improve air quality.

While talking to ITV, Delhi’s Vehicles and Petrol pump owners have shown a mixed response, with some welcoming and appreciating the decision as a necessary measure to combat pollution, while others are concerned about its impact on vehicle owners and the potential economic burden.

The ban is expected to contribute significantly to reducing Delhi’s air pollution levels, making the city’s environment cleaner and healthier for its residents.

Big banners having Notice, new signage at fuel stations declaring that petrol and diesel will not be dispensed to end-of-life vehicles, AI Cameras and Speakers have been installed at Petrol pumps in the National Capital to track the vehicles.

Talking to ITV, Dinesh Kumar, Manager of the Petrol pump in Janpath, said the Camera will catch the vehicle, and the speaker will say the registration number of the vehicle. So, after that, what we have to do is we don’t have to give fuel to the 10yr old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles. These are the guidelines we have been given.

“This will impact our business, no doubt, but yes, it was necessary to take this decision. The previous government didn’t act on it, but this government has, so naturally, it will lead to something good.” He added.

Some Vehicle owners, especially small business operators and daily commuters, have expressed frustration over the implementation.

One of the petrol pump owners in Connaught Place said “This will impact our business. When the transport department already has all the data about the age of vehicles, why can’t they issue notices directly to the affected owners? Why such a confusing and abrupt process?” We are facing a problem.

Delhi’s ambitious plan to curb vehicular emissions has taken a significant step with the introduction of strict fuel-based restrictions, but the real test lies in better implementation.

However, only time will tell if this move will give the desired result and provide some relief from pollution.