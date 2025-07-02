One Year After Hathras Stampede, Grieving Families Still Wait For Justice Amid Unanswered Questions

It has been a year since 121 lives were lost in a stampede at a religious event held by self-styled godman Suraj Pal, also known as Bhole Baba, in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. For survivors and grieving families, time has not healed the pain nor delivered the justice they hoped for.

Vinod, a resident of Hathras, lost three generations of his family in that tragic crush his mother, wife, and daughter. Their names Jaywati, Rajkumari, and Bhoomi are now etched in his memory forever. “If Baba really had any powers, he would have shown a miracle that day,” he says bitterly. “Kuch nahi, bas mitti kharab ho rahi hai.”

Over 2.5 lakh devotees came to Mughal Garhi village in the Sikandra Rao area on July 2, 2024, to attend Bhole Baba’s satsang. The authorities had only granted permission for 80,000. After the event, when the devotees crowded around the vehicle of the godman, there was panic and disorder. The devotees appeared to be coming forth to either touch his feet or the ground he had walked on.

The ground, made slippery by monsoon moisture and overwhelmed by human pressure, quickly turned into a death trap. The stampede claimed 121 lives, the majority being women and children.

Grieving with them is Jugnu, whose mother Munni Devi, died. “She didn’t deserve to die like that,” he said, still sounding pained. Rekha of Sokhana village and Naina Devi of Navipur lost their mothers-in-law, and both said they cannot fill the emotional gap.

In the days to follow, investigations revealed serious deficiencies in the planning and crowd control. There were inadequate escape routes, and no formal emergency arrangements were developed.

While 11 aides of Bhole Baba, including event organiser Devprakash Madhukar, were booked under multiple sections, Bhole Baba himself was not named an accused. The state government constituted a judicial commission which submitted its report on February 21, 2025, giving Bhole Baba an absolute clean chit. The report included no direct evidence of his involvement in the unfortunate incident.

Despite that, legal proceedings are ongoing. The case is being heard in Hathras Additional Sessions Court-1, with senior Supreme Court advocate A P Singh defending Bhole Baba’s followers. Singh has claimed that the incident was a conspiracy and that police rushed to file a false chargesheet.

According to Singh, 31 hearings have taken place so far, and the court has seen four different judges over the course of the proceedings. The next hearing is set for July 19.

Police have filed a 3,200-page chargesheet, based on 676 witness statements. The 11 accused, including two women sevadars, are currently out on bail granted by the Allahabad High Court.

Following the incident, six government officials, including the then SDM and circle officer, were suspended. The district magistrate and superintendent of police were transferred.

In terms of relief, the Uttar Pradesh government announced ₹2 lakh ex gratia to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to those injured.

Yet, for many, the compensation cannot replace what was lost. Justice, they believe, is still pending. The visuals of that day, and the questions of accountability, continue to haunt victims and families. And as long as Bhole Baba walks free of charges, many say closure will remain out of reach.

