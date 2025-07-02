Karnataka Govt Renames Bengaluru Rural To Bengaluru North, Approves ₹3,400 Cr Projects

The Congress-led government in Karnataka has decided to rename the Bengaluru Rural district to “Bengaluru North” as a part of rebranding and incorporating the rural district in to the City of Bengaluru.

The state government’s special cabinet has also decided to rename Bagepalli town as “Bhagyanagara” since ‘palli’ is a Telugu word.

Another renaming decision by the Karnataka cabinet was on the Bangalore City University which will be hence forth called Manmohan Singh Bangalore City University.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made these announcements in this regard at a media briefing after the special cabinet meeting held at Nandi Hills on the outskirts of the city at Chikkaballapur on Wednesday.

Proposals of renaming Bengaluru Rural district to “Bengaluru North,” Bagepalli town to Bhagyanagara and the Bangalore City University to “Dr. Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University had been approved by the Karnataka key cabinet meeting, the CM announced.

A cabinet sub-committee chaired by Minister for Law HK Patil will be formed to review progress and further actions regarding illegal mining, CM Siddaramaiah stated. The committe has been directed to submit the report in a month.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah further stated, “We have approved a total outlay of Rs 3,400 crore, including Rs 2,050 crore allocated exclusively for Bengaluru rural and urban districts.

And regarding the Yettinahole Drinking Water Project, the revised estimate stands at Rs 23,251 crore, out of which Rs 17,147 crore has already been spent, he said.

“The project is primarily a drinking water supply initiative. Replenishing lakes is a secondary priority,” the CM said.

Of the total 24.1 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water involved, 14 TMC is required for drinking water alone. Hence, the cabinet decided to complete the drinking water component first, he added.

“Within the next two years, we aim to supply drinking water to all the targeted districts and taluks,” the CM said.

The project aims to provide drinking water to 75 lakh people across 9 districts. The matter was discussed and a decision will be taken in the next cabinet meeting,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

It was decided to build residential schools for children of registered construction workers in every district, with a total allocation of Rs 1,125.25 crore, he declared.

Two residential training centers will be built in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 10 crore to train candidates from backward communities for competitive exams like IAS, IPS, IRS, he said.

This special cabinet session at Nandi Hills resulted in major decisions and project approvals aimed at boosting development in the region. The focus was particularly on improving drinking water access, education, irrigation, and healthcare infrastructure, he stated.

