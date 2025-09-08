LIVE TV
Himachal CM thanksthe Tripura govt for Rs 5 Crore disaster relief assistance

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 15:11:09 IST

Srinagar (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, on Monday, for providing rupees five crore to the Himachal Pradesh Government for the State Disaster Relief Fund.

This was aimed at helping to tackle the calamity caused by the heavy rains this year in the state. He said that this support would go a long way in providing relief to those affected during this hour of distress. He also thanked all contributors who have generously come forward to support the state.

Meanwhile, Sukhu on Sunday visited disaster-affected villages in the Sujanpur constituency of district Hamirpur and reviewed relief and rehabilitation works. He assured the affected families of every possible support from the state government.

According to a release, the Chief Minister visited Khairi and adjoining villages to assess the flood and landslide damage and later inspected the land subsidence-affected area of Chabutra. He interacted with the displaced families and announced that the State Government would provide Rs 7 lakh for house construction and Rs 70,000 for household items.

In addition, local MLA Captain Ranjit Singh said the government would extend Rs one lakh to each affected family, raising the total assistance to Rs 8.70 lakh per family.

CM Sukhu stated that similar assessments were underway in other parts of the Hamirpur district, and relief was being extended to all affected families. He said that the “issue of transferring safe forest land for house construction would be taken up with the Central Government, along with the overall losses suffered by Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon season.”

Later, the Chief Minister interacted with the public and listened to grievances at Kutheda. MLA Suresh Kumar, Chairman of Kangra Central Cooperative Bank, Ram Chandra Pathania, State Nasha Nivaran Board Coordinator Naresh Thakur, senior Congress leaders Pushpender Verma and Suman Bharti, Deputy Commissioner Amarjeet Singh, SP Bhagat Singh Thakur and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

