Himachal Lashed By Heavy Rains: 78 Dead, Power Supply Affected; Red Alert Issued

The heavy monsoon showers have triggered landslides, waterlogging, and infrastructure damage, disrupting road connectivity and essential services across multiple districts, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said in a statement.

At least 78 people, out of which 50 deaths were caused by rain-related incidents and 28 fatalities were reported in road accidents, have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh since the outset of the monsoon on June 20, according to the SDMA.

Cloudburst Aashed Away Five Bridges

On Sunday, July 6, 2025, a cloudburst washed away five bridges in Himachal’s Chamba and Mandi districts. Fifteen out of the 18 incidents of cloudbursts recorded in the state since June 20 were in the Mandi district. The other three cloudbursts were recorded in the Kullu district. Fourteen people were killed in the cloudburst incidents while 31 people including women, children are missing in Mandi.

The rain-induced tragedies include 14 deaths from flash floods, eight due to drowning, eight from electrocution and accidental falls, and smaller numbers in landslides, lightning strikes, and snake bites.

Mandi district reported the highest number of rain-related deaths at 17, followed by Kangra with 11. Other severely affected districts include Kullu (3 deaths), Chamba (3), and Shimla (3).

Four people were killed and one sustained serious injury after a car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Rahni Nala close to Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Saturday.

The road accidents, which claimed 28 lives, were recorded across various districts, with Chamba reporting the highest at six.

Red Alert Issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mandi, Kangra, and Sirmaur districts for Sunday. An orange alert has been issued for seven districts—Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Chamba, Kullu, Shimla and Solan.

The state has also suffered widespread infrastructural and economic damage. As per the SDMA data, 269 roads have been blocked, 285 power transformers have been affected, and 278 water supply schemes have been affected. The total loss to public and private property has been estimated at over Rs 57 crore.

Authorities have deployed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams across critical regions. Search and rescue operations are still underway, especially in parts of Mandi and Kullu where missing persons have been reported.

(With ANI Inputs)

