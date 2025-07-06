Srinagar Registers This Record-Breaking Temperature After 72 Years, 6.7 Degrees Celsius Above The Normal Day Temperature

On July 05, 2025, Srinagar recorded the day temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius, which was 6.7 degrees above normal day temperature and showed how Kashmir has turned vulnerable to the change in climatic conditions. It was the hottest July day in Srinagar in 72 years. On July 5, 1953, Srinagar had recorded a temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius. Srinagar was hotter than Jammu, where 32.7 degrees Celsius was recorded as the maximum day temperature. This is 2.7 degrees below normal.

Will there be an extension in the summer vacations tomorrow?

Currently, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has not taken any decision regarding the extension in the summer holidays in Kashmir due to the sweltering heat. On July 05, 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo had told the media that the government will take a final decision on extending the summer vacations on July 06, 2025. However, no decision has been taken till now. A senior government official told the news agency JKNS that the administration is closely monitoring the situation. The official said that a final decision regarding any vacation extension will be taken tomorrow after assessing the actual weather conditions. Currently, the summer vacations in government and private schools across the Kashmir division are scheduled to end on July 7. The schools will reopen on July 8.

Tourists feel disappointed due to the intense heatwaves

Besides the locals, the tourists who have arrived in Kashmir from various parts of India to get a respite from the soaring heat, were also disappointed with the change in weather. Daljeeet Singh, a tourist from Punjab visiting with his family, told the Deccan Herald that they had expected a cool breeze, but what we’ve seen is sweltering heat. Daljeeet said that their hotel room fans aren’t enough to provide them some relief and Kashmir is feeling like Ludhiana today.