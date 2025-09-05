LIVE TV
Home > India > Himachal: Monsoon toll climbs to 355; 194 rain-related deaths

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 17:16:00 IST

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): The monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh has left a trail of destruction, claiming 355 lives so far this season, including 194 in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, drowning, lightning strikes, and other weather-triggered causes, and 161 in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The SDMA’s cumulative report from June 20 to September 4 indicated that torrential rains injured 416 people and left 49 missing. The scale of devastation spans across all 12 districts, with Mandi (58 deaths), Kangra (50), Chamba (43), Shimla (38), and Kullu (31) among the worst-hit.

Rain-related fatalities included 35 in landslides, 33 due to drowning, 17 in cloudbursts, 15 in falls from steep slopes or trees, and several others from electrocution, snake bites, fires, and avalanches.

In addition to weather disasters, monsoon-season road accidents claimed 22 lives each in Chamba and Mandi, 19 in Kangra, 18 each in Shimla and Solan, 14 in Kinnaur, and 13 in Kullu.

The cumulative loss to public property is pegged at over Rs 3,787 crores with major damage to Public Works Department (PWD) infrastructure, Jal Shakti water supply systems, and power distribution networks.

Private property losses included 415 fully damaged houses, 597 partially damaged houses, and 1,212 cowsheds and huts destroyed. A total of 28 shops, factories, and commercial structures have been damaged, along with widespread destruction to animal shelters and rural infrastructure.

The SDMA has urged district administrations to continue prioritising rescue and relief measures, with a focus on restoring connectivity, power, and drinking water supply.

The public has been advised to remain alert, avoid travel to high-risk areas, and pay attention to weather advisories. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: himachal pradeshHimachal rainsshimla

