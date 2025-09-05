LIVE TV
Home > India > Himachal: Monsoon toll rises to 360; over 1,000 roads, 2,800 power lines and 500 water schemes hit

Himachal: Monsoon toll rises to 360; over 1,000 roads, 2,800 power lines and 500 water schemes hit

Himachal: Monsoon toll rises to 360; over 1,000 roads, 2,800 power lines and 500 water schemes hit

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 20:07:09 IST

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under the impact of the ongoing monsoon season, with 1,087 roads, 2,838 power supply lines, and 509 water supply schemes disrupted across the state as of Friday evening, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

According to SDMA, the disaster toll has climbed to 360 deaths since June 20, 2025, of which 197 fatalities were caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, lightning strikes, and other weather-triggered mishaps. Another 163 people have lost their lives in road accidents during the same period.

The SDMA’s cumulative report shows that monsoon-triggered disasters have left 426 people injured and caused the death of 1,440 animals, while 47 persons remain missing. The total economic loss has been estimated at over Rs 3,979.52 crores, with severe damage reported to both public and private infrastructures.

Mandi district reported the highest number of rain-related fatalities (36), followed by Kangra (31), Kullu (20), Chamba (21), and Shimla (21). Landslides have claimed 37 lives, flash floods 9, cloudbursts 17, drowning incidents 33, electrocution and falls 15 each, and other causes 28 deaths, the SDMA noted.

“Restoration work on blocked roads, damaged water supply schemes, and disrupted power lines is being carried out on a war footing,” an SDMA spokesperson said, adding that the scale of damage to agriculture, horticulture, and livestock this season has been unprecedented.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Air Force began the rescue operation of the devotees stranded in the Manimahesh Yatra.

Fifty pilgrims reached Chamba safely from Bharmour in the first flight of the Air Force’s Chinook helicopter. The rescue operations are being conducted under the supervision of Himachal Pradesh minister Jagat Singh Negi. All devotees will be evacuated safely on Friday and will then be sent to their destinations.

A spokesperson of the state government said that despite adverse weather conditions, 35 ailing and elderly devotees were safely airlifted to Chamba by a small helicopter, which completed seven sorties during the day. The Air Force’s MI-17 helicopter has also been stationed at Pathankot to meet any exigency.

Revenue Minister Negi said that the state government was committed to safeguarding the lives and property of its people as well as the visiting pilgrims and tourists from several parts. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: himachal pradeshlandslidesmonsoonsdma

Himachal: Monsoon toll rises to 360; over 1,000 roads, 2,800 power lines and 500 water schemes hit

