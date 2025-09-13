Himachal monsoon toll rises to 386; 218 dead in rain incidents, 168 in road crashes; losses Rs 4,465 crore: SDMA
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 13, 2025 02:13:08 IST

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): The monsoon season of 2025 has left Himachal Pradesh reeling under unprecedented destruction, with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) confirming that 386 people have lost their lives since June 20, while the estimated economic losses have surged to an alarming Rs 4,465 crore.

According to the cumulative loss report released by the SDMA on Friday, 218 deaths were caused by rain-related disasters, including landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, snake bites, and house collapses.

In addition, 168 people were killed in road accidents, taking the total death toll to 386.

The SDMA report shows that, along with the loss of human lives, 2,083 animals have perished, while over 26,955 poultry birds were lost during the season.

More than 451 people have been injured and 1,544 houses fully damaged, while another 41 shops, 38 cow sheds, 66 labour huts, and hundreds of partially damaged homes have been reported across districts.

The cumulative monetary loss is pegged at ₹4,46,574.93 Lakh (₹4,46,5 crore), the bulk of which comes from damage to roads, power, water supply, agriculture, horticulture, education, fisheries, and rural development infrastructure – ₹2,71,879 Lakh in damage to roads (PWD), ₹1,38,644 Lakh in damage to water supply and irrigation schemes (Jal Shakti Vibhag), and ₹13,946 Lakh in the power sector.

Mandi recorded the highest rain-related toll at 37 deaths, followed by Kullu (31), Kangra (33), and Chamba (21). In road accidents, Mandi (24 deaths), Kangra (21), Chamba (22), and Shimla (18) were among the worst affected.

Officials said restoration efforts are continuing across the state, though hundreds of roads, transformers, and water supply schemes remain disrupted. The SDMA has emphasised that the scale of destruction is among the worst the hill state has witnessed in recent decades.

The authority has also reiterated the need for greater central support and region-specific disaster relief policies, noting that rebuilding mountain infrastructure requires 20-30 times higher expenditure compared to plains. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

