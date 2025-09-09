Himachal Pradesh Flood Disaster: Financial Assistance Of Rs 1500 Crore Announced By Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 09, 2025) conducted an aerial survey of the Himachal Pradesh that has badly suffered due to the monsoon rains. These rains eventually led to the landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts. PM Narendra Modi has announced a financial release of Rs 1500 crore for the Himachal Pradesh. He also had an official meeting in Kangra to review the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken and assess the damage that has occurred in Himachal Pradesh.

What other relief measures were announced by PM Narendra Modi for Himachal Pradesh?

Apart from the financial assistance, PM Narendra Modi has also announced many other relief measures as well for the people of Himachal Pradesh. He has asked for a multi-dimensional view to be taken to help the entire region and people get back on its feet. This would be done through many ways including rebuilding homes through PM Awas Yojana, restoration of national highways. rebuilding schools, provision of relief under Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) along with release of Mini Kits for livestock. Additional help would also be provided to the farmers who are currently lacking power connections. Under the PM Awas Yojana, geotagging (process of appending geographic coordinates to media based on the location of a mobile device) of damaged houses will be done. This will help in accurate damage assessment and faster delivery of aid to those affected.

What do we know about the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana?

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Mission was launched on 25th June 2015. This intension of this mission is to provide housing for all in urban areas by year 2022. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0) – ‘Housing for All’ Mission provides financial Assistance to 1 crore urban poor and middle-class families. These families get this financial assistance to construct, purchase or rent a house at an affordable cost in cities.

