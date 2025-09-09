LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG
LIVE TV
Home > India > Himachal Pradesh Flood Disaster: Financial Assistance Of Rs 1500 Crore Announced By Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Himachal Pradesh Flood Disaster: Financial Assistance Of Rs 1500 Crore Announced By Prime Minister Narendra Modi

On September 09, 2025, Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of the Himachal Pradesh that has badly suffered due to the monsoon rains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts aerial survey of Himachal Pradesh (Photo Credit- x.com/narendramodi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts aerial survey of Himachal Pradesh (Photo Credit- x.com/narendramodi)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 9, 2025 17:40:31 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 09, 2025) conducted an aerial survey of the Himachal Pradesh that has badly suffered due to the monsoon rains. These rains eventually led to the landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts. PM Narendra Modi has announced a financial release of Rs 1500 crore for the Himachal Pradesh. He also had an official meeting in Kangra to review the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken and assess the damage that has occurred in Himachal Pradesh.

What other relief measures were announced by PM Narendra Modi for Himachal Pradesh?

Apart from the financial assistance, PM Narendra Modi has also announced many other relief measures as well for the people of Himachal Pradesh. He has asked for a multi-dimensional view to be taken to help the entire region and people get back on its feet. This would be done through many ways including rebuilding homes through PM Awas Yojana, restoration of national highways. rebuilding schools, provision of relief under Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) along with release of Mini Kits for livestock. Additional help would also be provided to the farmers who are currently lacking power connections. Under the PM Awas Yojana, geotagging (process of appending geographic coordinates to media based on the location of a mobile device) of damaged houses will be done. This will help in accurate damage assessment and faster delivery of aid to those affected.

What do we know about the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana?

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Mission was launched on 25th June 2015. This intension of this mission is to provide housing for all in urban areas by year 2022. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0) – ‘Housing for All’ Mission provides financial Assistance to 1 crore urban poor and middle-class families. These families get this financial assistance to construct, purchase or rent a house at an affordable cost in cities.

Also read: Himachal Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Conduct Aerial Survey Of Disaster Affected Areas On September 9

Tags: himachal-pradesh-floodsNorth India floodsprime minister narendra modi

RELATED News

Three Indian Army Soldiers Martyred in Siachen Avalanche, Rescue Efforts Continue
Breaking: Terrorist Hideout Busted in Kulgam’s Gudder Forest; Senior Officers Visit Site
Security Breach At Naval Area In South Mumbai: Indian Navy And Mumbai Police Launch Search On September 8, 2025
Has BRS Betrayed Telugu people By Abstaining From Vice Presidential Election Today?
(OUT) Bodoland Lottery Result Today 09-09-2025 LIVE:: Assam state Tuesday Lucky Draw Result; Check Full winners list, ticket number 1st Prize, 2nd Prize, 3rd Prizes and more

LATEST NEWS

Instagrams Viral 3-Ingredient Pasta: Easy Recipe Trending Now
Nepal: Will Former King Gyanendra Shah Be Next PM? How Rich He Is, His Indian Connection
How To Make Rice Water Ice Cubes For Glass Skin Glow Naturally At Home
Himachal Pradesh Flood Disaster: Financial Assistance Of Rs 1500 Crore Announced By Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Working Less, Earning More? See Which Countries Let Employees Work Just 4 Days a Week
Is Manoj Bajpayee Upset With Close Friend Anurag Kashyap Over His Anger And Stubbornness? ‘He’s Made Too Many Enemies…’
Nepal Crisis Worsens; Airport Shut Down as Mob Enters Parliament, Major Buildings Torched
Here’s Why NTR Is The Most Admired Actor In Indian Cinema?
Inside the World’s Most Expensive City to Live in 2025
AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025: The Time When Google Confused Afghanistan Captain Rashid Khan with Anushka Sharma’s Husband
Himachal Pradesh Flood Disaster: Financial Assistance Of Rs 1500 Crore Announced By Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Himachal Pradesh Flood Disaster: Financial Assistance Of Rs 1500 Crore Announced By Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Himachal Pradesh Flood Disaster: Financial Assistance Of Rs 1500 Crore Announced By Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Himachal Pradesh Flood Disaster: Financial Assistance Of Rs 1500 Crore Announced By Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Himachal Pradesh Flood Disaster: Financial Assistance Of Rs 1500 Crore Announced By Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Himachal Pradesh Flood Disaster: Financial Assistance Of Rs 1500 Crore Announced By Prime Minister Narendra Modi

QUICK LINKS