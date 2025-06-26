Himachal Pradesh Flood Update: 2 Dead, 20 Feared Swept Away , Search Operation Continues

Tragic flood due to cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh has led to the death of 2 people on Wednesday, followed by 20 people who has been reported missing.

It is to be known that two bodies were recovered from the Manuni Khad in Kangra district. Officials said nearly 15–20 workers stationed at a labour colony near the Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric project went missing after water surged through the Khaniyara Manuni Khad. The workers were in temporary shelters when the water levels rose rapidly. Project work had already been suspended due to heavy rainfall. Search and rescue operations are currently underway to locate the missing individuals.

VIDEO | Himachal Pradesh: Car washed away, three missing as cloudbursts trigger flash floods in Kullu district. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/zGf52cQw7e — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 25, 2025







20 Missing !

Authorities confirmed that the water from Manuni Khad and surrounding drains flooded the area near the hydroelectric site. The workers, who had taken shelter from the rain, were swept away by the sudden surge.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Temporary sheds and an emergency response vehicle belonging to a private power project have been damaged in a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in the Siund of Sainj Valley in Kullu yesterday pic.twitter.com/JH7F1ePMiR — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2025

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local administration, revenue department, and gram panchayat reached the spot immediately. Some workers associated with the project were reported safe. Dharamsala’s BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma posted on social media that about 20 workers were washed away in the incident. The rescue efforts continue amid adverse weather and high water levels.

Simultaneously, flash floods hit several parts of Kullu district after three separate cloudburst incidents were reported in Jeeva Nallah, Rehla Bihal (Sainj), and Shilagarh (Gadsa). Three individuals attempting to retrieve belongings from their homes in Rehla Bihal were swept away and are currently missing.

Officials reported damage to houses, a school building, shops, and small bridges. In Banjar, a bridge was washed away in Hornagad, and floodwaters entered school premises, agriculture fields, and a cowshed. Videos from Kullu showed vehicles floating and roads collapsing under pressure from floodwaters.

Water Level Rises In Manali

In Manali, rising water levels in the Beas River damaged part of the Manali-Chandigarh National Highway, though traffic movement continues. Flash flood reports also emerged from Banjar and Manali subdivisions. Kullu Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashwani Kumar confirmed that search operations are in progress in affected zones. Officials continue to monitor river levels in Beas and Sutlej as rains persist.

Must Read: India’s Zero Tolerance For Terrorism…’: Rajnath Singh Calls Out Pakistan For Pahalgam Attack On Chinese Soil