Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
Live TV
TRENDING |
fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
Home > India > Himachal Pradesh Flood Update: 2 Dead, 20 Feared Swept Away , Search Operation Continues

Himachal Pradesh Flood Update: 2 Dead, 20 Feared Swept Away , Search Operation Continues

Flash floods caused by cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh left two dead and around 20 feared missing in Kangra and Kullu districts. Rescue operations are underway as rising river levels and heavy rainfall continue to impact large parts of the state.

Himachal Pradesh flash flood update

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 26, 2025 09:59:20 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Tragic flood due to cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh has led to the death of 2 people on Wednesday, followed by 20 people who has been reported missing. 

It is to be known that two bodies were recovered from the Manuni Khad in Kangra district. Officials said nearly 15–20 workers stationed at a labour colony near the Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric project went missing after water surged through the Khaniyara Manuni Khad. The workers were in temporary shelters when the water levels rose rapidly. Project work had already been suspended due to heavy rainfall. Search and rescue operations are currently underway to locate the missing individuals.



20 Missing ! 

Authorities confirmed that the water from Manuni Khad and surrounding drains flooded the area near the hydroelectric site. The workers, who had taken shelter from the rain, were swept away by the sudden surge.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local administration, revenue department, and gram panchayat reached the spot immediately. Some workers associated with the project were reported safe. Dharamsala’s BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma posted on social media that about 20 workers were washed away in the incident. The rescue efforts continue amid adverse weather and high water levels.

Simultaneously, flash floods hit several parts of Kullu district after three separate cloudburst incidents were reported in Jeeva Nallah, Rehla Bihal (Sainj), and Shilagarh (Gadsa). Three individuals attempting to retrieve belongings from their homes in Rehla Bihal were swept away and are currently missing. 

Officials reported damage to houses, a school building, shops, and small bridges. In Banjar, a bridge was washed away in Hornagad, and floodwaters entered school premises, agriculture fields, and a cowshed. Videos from Kullu showed vehicles floating and roads collapsing under pressure from floodwaters.

Water Level Rises In Manali 

In Manali, rising water levels in the Beas River damaged part of the Manali-Chandigarh National Highway, though traffic movement continues. Flash flood reports also emerged from Banjar and Manali subdivisions. Kullu Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashwani Kumar confirmed that search operations are in progress in affected zones. Officials continue to monitor river levels in Beas and Sutlej as rains persist. 

Must Read: India’s Zero Tolerance For Terrorism…’: Rajnath Singh Calls Out Pakistan For Pahalgam Attack On Chinese Soil

Tags: himachal floodmanali
Advertisement

More News

Congress Dubs Delay In Appointment Of Lead Investigator In AI Ahmedabad Crash As Inexplicable And Inexcusable
John F. Kennedy Pressured Flight Attendant Lover To Have Abortion, New Book Reveals Shocking Details Of Secret Affair
Thailand to Recriminalise Cannabis, Leaving $1 Billion Industry in Turmoil
Rajinikanth’s Coolie First Song ‘Chikitu’ Out Now, Internet Celebrates Superstar’s Style At 74
Debt Growth In Indian Companies Slows To 2.9% Over 5 Years
Muslim Man Has No Right To Decline Wife’s Demand For Khula Says Telangana HC
The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 Returns With Emotional Highs And Hard Choices On Netflix
Did Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom End Their Six-Year Engagement? Insiders Say, “long time coming”
Tariff Fears And Chinese Growth Push Copper Price Forecast To New Highs
Dogs Can’t Be Killed In South Korea Anymore, Here’s WHY

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?