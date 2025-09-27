Himachal Pradesh govt enhances sports infrastructure in the state

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh is scripting a new identity as ‘Khel Bhoomi’, ‘a rising land of sporting excellence’. With a bold vision and decisive leadership, the state is undergoing a remarkable transformation into a sports arena.

According to Himachal Pradesh CMO, at the heart of this transformation is the construction of a world-class multi-purpose sports complex in Kharedi, Nadaun, district Hamirpur. With an estimated investment of Rs 65 crore, the facility will offer state-of-the-art amenities, including an eight-lane swimming pool, a shooting range, wrestling and boxing arenas, Kabaddi and yoga centres, as well as modern infrastructure for table tennis and badminton. This ambitious project is poised to become a landmark initiative in shaping the future of budding sports talent in the state.

The statement said that this has been made possible due to the unwavering commitment of the state government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, to develop world-class infrastructure. The aim is to nurture young talent and build an inclusive sports ecosystem that empowers athletes to dream big and perform even better. This dynamic shift not only marks a turning point for sports in Himachal but also positions the state as a model for others to emulate.

According to the Himachal Pradesh government, for the first time in the state, it has now mandated that participation certificates or letters issued by recognised sports bodies will serve as valid proof for participation in National and Sports events. Under this scheme, schools have been directed to mark such students on ‘special leave’ instead of marking them absent, similar to the provisions followed for the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) competitions.

“It should be ensured that the schools should not show such days as absent but should record them as special leave attendance in the attendance register”, directed Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. This change aims to ensure that participation in sports does not negatively impact their academic records or internal assessments, thereby encouraging more students to actively pursue sports alongside academics.

The Himachal Pradesh CMO stated that in the current financial year, the state government plans to establish a 100-bed sports hostel in Luhnu, Bilaspur. Simultaneously, modern sports infrastructure is being developed at Rajiv Gandhi Multi-Purpose Stadium in Katasani, Shimla. Indoor stadiums are also being constructed in Solan, while new sports facilities are underway in Reckong Peo, Haroli and Jaisinghpur. Additionally, synthetic tracks and field facilities are being developed in Hamirpur and Sujanpur to provide high-performance training environments for athletes.

Recognising the vital importance of nutrition in the training and performance of athletes, the government has significantly enhanced the daily diet allowances for sportspersons. Players at the primary education level now receive Rs 250 per day during competitions held within the state, while others receive Rs 400. For those representing Himachal in competitions held outside the state, the allowance has been fixed at Rs 500 per day.

In addition, sportspersons residing in sports hostels are provided with Rs 250 per day within the state and Rs 400 when travelling outside. So far, Rs 76.98 lakh has been distributed to 421 athletes under this provision, highlighting the state’s strong commitment to their welfare.

According to the Himachal Pradesh government, as many as 421 players received Rs 76.98 lakh as diet money, and 235 players were given Rs 6.01 lakh to support their travel expenses. These measures ensure that athletes are not only celebrated after achieving success but are also supported throughout their sporting journey. The government’s support goes beyond just cash rewards. Significant efforts have been made to improve player welfare

The government stated that athletes have consistently brought pride to the state at both national and International levels. In recognition of their achievements, the state government has substantially increased the award amounts for medal winners. As a result, Rs 14.77 crore has been distributed among 21 International medallists, while other high-performing athletes have received an additional Rs 44 lakh as prize money. This step underscores the government’s resolve to celebrate and reward excellence in sports.

The Chief Minister stated that, with a well-rounded approach focused on infrastructure, incentives, welfare, and inclusivity, Himachal Pradesh is not merely building sports facilities; it is preparing champions. The proactive steps of the state government are redefining Himachal’s identity as a dynamic and progressive centre of sporting excellence in India. (ANI)

