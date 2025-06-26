Live Tv
Home > India > Himachal Pradesh Hit By Cloudbursts And Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises To 5, Rescue Operations Underway

Himachal Pradesh Hit By Cloudbursts And Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises To 5, Rescue Operations Underway

Cloudbursts and flash floods have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, claiming five lives and leaving several missing. Rescue teams are battling tough terrain to save stranded locals and workers. Authorities have issued alerts and urged people to stay away from rivers and landslide-prone areas.

Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst
Himachal Pradesh Hit by Cloudbursts and Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 5, Rescue Operations Underway (Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 02:18:06 IST

At least five people have died and several others remain missing after heavy rainfall triggered a series of cloudbursts and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu and Kangra districts, officials said on Wednesday.

The incidents occurred on Wednesday afternoon, prompting widespread damage across the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring states between June 25 and July 1. An orange alert has been issued for June 29, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall and potential flash floods and landslides in districts including Una, Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kangra, Chamba, Kullu, and Mandi.

The IMD added that light to moderate rainfall is expected on June 26 and 27, with a brief improvement on June 28, followed by intensified showers on June 29 and 30. Locals and tourists have been advised to avoid riverbanks and slopes during this period.

CM Sukhu Urges Caution Amid Rising Toll

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said five people have died following cloudbursts at three locations and flash floods at nine locations across the state. He urged both residents and tourists to avoid venturing near rivers and nallahs during the monsoon season.

According to the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), a cloudburst and sudden increase in the river’s flow were reported near the Jiwa Trench Weir in Majhan Nallah around 1:41 PM on Wednesday.

In Kullu, two people are missing, while in Kangra, three people were confirmed dead and five others remain untraceable. Fifteen houses near rivers and nallahs were damaged, and several village roads have suffered extensive destruction, the CM said.

Labourers Caught in Deluge, Multiple Missing

All the people affected in one of the incidents were working as labourers at a power project in Manuni, near Dharamshala. Among them are Chain Singh (20) from Kumaadi village in Doda district, Jammu & Kashmir; Aditya Thakur from Rakh village in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh; and Pardeep Verma (35) and Chandan, both from Sohanpur in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. A fifth worker, Loveli, from Poona village in Chamba, was rescued safely. Three labourers Parmjeet, Nitin, and Bippan are still missing.

In the Khaniyara incident, the fifth deceased has been identified as Sanjay, a resident of Pankura village in Nurpur, Kangra.

Rescue Efforts Intensify in Affected Zones

Search and rescue operations are underway.

NDRF Commandant Baljinder Singh said that rescue efforts are ongoing in extremely inaccessible areas. “Only the NDRF and SDRF teams are able to reach the site. So far, six people have been reported missing. One body has been recovered in a joint NDRF-SDRF operation,” he told ANI.

According to officials, around 250 people were successfully rescued, and two bodies were recovered during a search and rescue operation conducted on Wednesday by the SDRF, local police, and Himachal Pradesh Home Guard volunteers. On Thursday, the NDRF also joined the local authorities and recovered three more bodies, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to five. Out of these, four bodies have been identified, while three people are still missing.

“One survivor was rescued from a nearby forest,” officials said, adding that according to his account, he and some of his companions ran into the forest to escape the flash flood, but eight of his companions were swept away.

Officials added that the situation has now improved, and no additional missing persons have been reported beyond those already accounted for.

Widespread Damage to Infrastructure and Public Alert Issued

Earlier, three people went missing after a cloudburst near Jeeva Nallah and Rehla Bihal in Kullu’s Sainj Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh, five houses were also damaged.

According to eyewitnesses, a cloudburst near a waterfall swept away three people and four houses.

“The water flow was so intense that a one-megawatt power project was submerged and destroyed. NHPC’s project and powerhouse were also shut down,” said a local resident, Anmol.

Another resident, Chaitram, added, “The flood swept away two women and a man. They are still missing. This has happened here before, too.”

In the Siund area of Sainj Valley, a private power project and NHPC’s facility suffered heavy losses due to a flash flood. Temporary sheds and an emergency response vehicle were also destroyed.

Meanwhile, in view of the worsening monsoon situation, the office of the Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, has issued a public advisory.

“There is a significant risk in the area, which includes hilly terrain, fast-flowing rivers and a landslide-prone zone, heightening the danger of floods, landslides, and cloudbursts, posing a threat to life and property,” it read.

Authorities have urged citizens to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain, especially near hillsides and rivers, and to monitor weather updates from the IMD and local authorities closely.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Assam: 128-year-Old Masjid Demolished For Drainage Project On Mutual Agreement

Tags: cloudburstfloodshimachal pradesh
