LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > India > Hinduja Group to invest Rs 7,500 crore in Tamil Nadu's EV ecosystem: CM Stalin

Hinduja Group to invest Rs 7,500 crore in Tamil Nadu's EV ecosystem: CM Stalin

Check out Mira Kapoor's sweet birthday wish for son Zain
Check out Mira Kapoor's sweet birthday wish for son Zain

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 08:04:08 IST

London [UK], September 6 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced investment of Rs 7500 crore by the Hinduja Group, which will boost the electric vehicles ecosystem in the state.

In a post on X, CM Stalin informed that Tamil Nadu has secured Rs. 15,516 investment proposals under the TN Rising investment initiative, which he claimed will create 17,613 jobs.

“Electrifying news from London! UK-based Hinduja Group will invest Rs. 7,500 Cr in TN’s EV ecosystem, for battery storage systems — creating 1,000+ jobs. With AstraZeneca’s expansion and earlier MoUs, the UK and Germany leg of TNRising has secured Rs. 15,516 Cr investments, creating 17,613 jobs for our youth,” wrote CM Stalin, who is currently in the UK.

“These aren’t just numbers — they are opportunities, futures and dreams. This is the spirit of the Dravidian Model in action,” he added.

Earlier during his London visit, MK Stalin signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), including with Wilson Power and Britannia RFID, to invest Rs 300 crore and Rs 520 crore, respectively.

CM Stalin, on Wednesday, signed a total of four more agreements, with the University of Exeter, Ecole Intuit Lab, Lloyd’s List and Rolls-Royce.

Sharing an X post, he called it “six strategic wins” for the state.

He wrote, “Six strategic wins for Tamil Nadu in London today, powering growth, innovation and future readiness. Our agreements with Wilson Power and Britannia RFID will boost our renewable energy industry and improve the competitiveness of exporters from Western Tamil Nadu.”

He added that partnerships with the University of Exeter and French design school Ecole Intuit Lab will empower the youth, while Lloyd’s List will boost the state in the shipping and maritime sector.

“We also facilitated partnerships with the University of Exeter and Ecole Intuit Lab that will empower our youth with niche capabilities. And, Lloyd’s List Intelligence will undoubtedly boost our initiatives in the shipping and maritime sector,” he wrote on X.

“The icing on the cake was the engagement with Rolls-Royce. We hope to complement its pioneering presence in the aerospace and defence sectors with our heft in manufacturing,” the X post read.

On Tuesday, MK Stalin, during his visit to Germany, described Tamil Nadu and North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany’s economic powerhouse, as two regions united by a shared vision for the future. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: ani-8ani-newsasian-news-internationalBollywood newsbreaking-newsbusiness newscurrent-newsentertainment newsindia newsindia-latest-newslatest newslive-newsnational-newsnews-headlinesnews-in-indianews-sitenews-websiteonline-newspolitical-newssports newsTop NewsWorld news

RELATED News

AIADMK removes six Sengottaiyan's supporters from party posts
Is AIADMK Divided? KA Sengottaiyan Sacked From Party Following Push To Reintegrate Expelled Leaders
Indian Army conducts relief operation in flood-affected Fazilika, helping villagers
"Priyar cannot be set as a role model for youngsters": BJP's Soundararajan slams DMK over Periyar Portrait at Oxford
Lunar Eclipse 2025: Can Naked Eyes Safely Watch The Blood Moon? Here’s The Answer

LATEST NEWS

US Open 2025 Final, Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner In Net Worth Race
Will Lunar Eclipse Be Visible in India During the India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?
Behind the facade: China accused of using schools to erase Tibetan identity
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025: Prelims Exam Pattern, Shift Timings & Direct Link to Download Admit Card
Chinese landing bridge ships seen as weak link in Taiwan assault plans
TV actor Aashish Kapoor undergoes potency test at AIIMS in alleged rape case: Delhi Police
Why Is Trump Heart Failure Trending? Observers Believe US President Is Hiding Secret Medical Device Inside His Shirt
"Positive statement": West Asia strategist Awwad on PM Modi's response to Trump appreciative remark on India-US ties
Team India Unveils Sponsor-Free Practice Jersey for Asia Cup 2025 – Check Out the New Kit and Possible Hint of the Upcoming Jersey
Vikram Bhatt's mother Varsha Bhatt dies at 85
Hinduja Group to invest Rs 7,500 crore in Tamil Nadu's EV ecosystem: CM Stalin

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hinduja Group to invest Rs 7,500 crore in Tamil Nadu's EV ecosystem: CM Stalin

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hinduja Group to invest Rs 7,500 crore in Tamil Nadu's EV ecosystem: CM Stalin
Hinduja Group to invest Rs 7,500 crore in Tamil Nadu's EV ecosystem: CM Stalin
Hinduja Group to invest Rs 7,500 crore in Tamil Nadu's EV ecosystem: CM Stalin
Hinduja Group to invest Rs 7,500 crore in Tamil Nadu's EV ecosystem: CM Stalin

QUICK LINKS