Home > India > 'His Words Carry No Weight In India': BJP Leaders Launch Scathing Attacks On Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks Made During Germany Visit

‘His Words Carry No Weight In India’: BJP Leaders Launch Scathing Attacks On Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks Made During Germany Visit

BJP leaders strongly criticised Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in Germany alleging “vote theft” and unfair elections, accusing him of routinely attacking Indian institutions abroad. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Gandhi’s comments “carry no weight in India,” while BJP leaders Pradeep Bhandari and Shobha Karandlaje termed him “anti-India” and questioned his intent in speaking against the nation during his foreign visit.

Rahul Gandhi has been sharply criticised by BJP leaders for his remarks made in Germany. (Image: ANI)
Rahul Gandhi has been sharply criticised by BJP leaders for his remarks made in Germany. (Image: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 23, 2025 12:47:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘His Words Carry No Weight In India’: BJP Leaders Launch Scathing Attacks On Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks Made During Germany Visit

BJP MP and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai slammed Rahul Gandhi’s remarks during his visit to Germany, alleging that the Congress leader has made it a habit to criticise and degrade Indian institutions and democracy. The BJP MP also claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s words carry no weight in India.

“It has become a habit for Rahul Gandhi to criticise and degrade the institutions in India and Indian democracy. They want to take shelter under foreign agencies like Soros and others for all the corruption they have done. His word carries no weight in India, and this is why he goes abroad and speaks,” Bommai told ANI.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi levelled “vote theft” allegations against the Government of India, citing duplicate voters on the voter list. Addressing a lecture in Berlin, Germany, Gandhi claimed that the Congress won the Haryana Assembly elections in 2024 and that the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024 were not fair.” The Lok Sabha LoP shared that their party did not receive a “response” from the Election Commission when they flagged the issue.

Speaking at the Hertie School on “Politics Is The Art Of Listening”, Rahul Gandhi said, “We have won elections in Telangana and Himachal Pradesh. We have been raising issues as far as the fairness of elections in India is concerned. I have done press conferences in India where we have clearly shown without a shadow of a doubt that we won the Haryana election and that we don’t feel the Maharashtra elections were fair. There is a full-scale assault taking place on the institutional framework of our country. We asked direct questions to the Election Commission.”

“A Brazilian woman was there on the voting list 22 times in Haryana… We did not get a response. We fundamentally believe that there is a problem with the electoral machinery in India,” he added. Rahul Gandhi also alleged that the Centre has “weaponised” investigating agencies, suggesting a quid pro quo in which businessmen in India financially support the BJP rather than opposition parties.

BJP leaders strike back

Following Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, several BJP leaders criticised the Congress leader. BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused the party of harbouring an “anti-India” mindset and alleged that Rahul Gandhi travels abroad to forge alliances with forces hostile to India’s democratic institutions and progress.

Sharing a clip of the Congress leader’s remarks on social media platform X, Bhandari wrote, “Can a man who loves Bharat want India to fail? Rahul Gandhi in Germany says he thinks: People will fight each other, India will fail, and unrest will happen. From fighting the Indian state to threatening anarchy.” He further added that “Rahul Gandhi’s Congress, with his ideological patron George Soros, wants chaos and unrest in Indian democracy… Rahul goes abroad for uniting such Anti India forces…” Bhandari said.

Union Minister of State and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje questioned the “aim” of the Lok Sabha leader for “speaking against the nation” and said that he “still behaves like a child”. “Rahul Gandhi is not the Leader of the Opposition but an anti-India leader who goes abroad and speaks against the nation. What does he aim to gain by doing this? He still behaves like a child, not a leader,” Shobha Karandlaje said.

Rahul Gandhi is on a five-day visit to Germany.

(With Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 12:44 PM IST
Z11 Turbo Teaser: iQOO Z11 Turbo All Set For Debut, Check Design And Specifications Here

QUICK LINKS