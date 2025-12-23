LIVE TV
Home > Bigg boss > Is Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Getting Married In February 2026? Everything We Know So Far Revealed!

Rumours of Bigg Boss 19 star Tanya Mittal’s February 2026 wedding went viral after a Reddit post sparked fan theories. With no official confirmation yet, Tanya’s past talks of a royal, extravagant wedding and her career-first mindset keep fans guessing.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 23, 2025 11:48:22 IST

The digital world is really going crazy at the moment with wild guesses about the love life of Bigg Boss 19 star Tanya Mittal. The whole thing started with a Reddit thread of the same name, “Tanya Mittal getting married in February,” which went viral and soon turned into a fan theories’ playground.

A few hours after the post, the comments section was filled with users raging to uncover the identity of the mystery groom. Suggestions like Amaal Mallik, the music composer, were made jokingly, while some considered it could be a local politician. Still, it is necessary to mention that Tanya and her management team have not issued any official statement during the social media commotion.

Extravagant Wedding Blueprints and Grand Aspirations

Tanya Mittal, during her time in the Bigg Boss house, which turned out to be quite a significant affair, did not hesitate at all to speak of her “royal” union idea. The news went around that she wanted to have a huge 21-day party and even talked about extravagant places like a private jet in Dubai where the celebration could take place.

Her wedding plans are said to be those of a larger-than-life character, with the news that she once very discreetly checked the Atlantis in Dubai for her wedding but was looking for something even more luxurious. Nothing has been confirmed from the mother or her group about marriage or engagement.

On the other hand, Tanya has openly revealed that she is a strong believer in traditional values and has made it very clear that marriages are the only thing her life ‘revolves around.” Besides, she is already planning to spoil her future husband like a king no matter his net worth.

Career Stability and Navigating Matrimonial Pressures

The viral rumors are accompanied by a personal and professional journey of choice. Tanya has honestly confessed that her parents were giving her an early marriage hint, especially when she left her architecture course in Gwalior. Nevertheless, she was adamant and asked for time to build her career. Today, after being one of the top finalists in Bigg Boss 19 and running several brand campaigns successfully, she feels more secure.

Though she has made light of the situation by calling herself a “hopeless romantic” who would marry even a “jobless man” if there is mutual respect, she still keeps her focus on her career growing quickly.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Fires Back At Farhana Bhatt’s ‘Undeserving’ Claim: ‘Dhele Ka Fark Nahi’ Sparks Debate

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 11:48 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

