Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, January 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

HMPV Case Reported In Gujarat; Child In Stable Condition

 A case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection has been reported in a private hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

HMPV Case Reported In Gujarat; Child In Stable Condition

A case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection has been reported in a private hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The affected patient, a child, is currently in a stable condition, according to a statement from a civic official reported by news agency PTI.

What is HMPV?

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus known to cause illnesses ranging from mild cold-like symptoms to severe respiratory infections, particularly in children, older adults, and individuals with compromised immune systems. First discovered in 2001, HMPV is closely related to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and shares similar clinical presentations, including fever, cough, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath.

The child, whose identity has not been disclosed for privacy reasons, was admitted to the hospital with respiratory symptoms. Upon conducting tests, doctors confirmed the presence of HMPV. The medical team acted promptly, ensuring the child received appropriate care, which has led to their condition stabilizing.

Health authorities in Ahmedabad have been informed about the case and are closely monitoring the situation. While no immediate public health threat has been reported, officials are urging hospitals and clinics to remain vigilant, especially during seasonal changes when respiratory infections tend to rise.

HMPV in India

Cases of HMPV infections in India have been relatively rare but not unheard of. Experts emphasize the importance of early diagnosis and treatment, particularly for vulnerable populations. With respiratory viruses being a leading cause of pediatric hospitalizations globally, awareness about HMPV and its symptoms is critical.

Preventive Measures

Health professionals recommend the following steps to minimize the spread of HMPV and other respiratory infections:

  1. Good Hygiene: Regular handwashing with soap and water.
  2. Mask-Wearing: Using masks in crowded or high-risk areas.
  3. Cough Etiquette: Covering mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing.
  4. Avoiding Contact: Staying away from individuals displaying symptoms of respiratory illness.
  5. Timely Medical Attention: Seeking medical advice if symptoms such as difficulty breathing or persistent fever occur.

While the child’s condition is stable and under control, this case serves as a reminder of the need to stay vigilant against emerging respiratory infections. Civic and health authorities are working to ensure no further cases arise and the public remains informed.

Read More : Sensex Takes A Hit Amid HMPV Detection In Bengaluru, Fear Index Surges

Filed under

HMPV HMPV Outbreak

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh HC Gives 6 Weeks To Govt To Act On Union Carbide Waste Disposal

Madhya Pradesh HC Gives 6 Weeks To Govt To Act On Union Carbide Waste Disposal

India Slams Pakistan Airstrikes On Afghanistan: Calls It ‘Old Habit to Blame Neighbours’

India Slams Pakistan Airstrikes On Afghanistan: Calls It ‘Old Habit to Blame Neighbours’

Massive Snowstorm To Hit The US; Which Cities Could Be Hit The Hardest?

Massive Snowstorm To Hit The US; Which Cities Could Be Hit The Hardest?

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Shares Video Of Tourists Stranded In Frozen Lake At Arunachal’s Sela Pass

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Shares Video Of Tourists Stranded In Frozen Lake At Arunachal’s Sela...

2 Fans Dead After Ram Charan-Pawan Kalyan’s Game Changer Event; Producer Offers ₹10 Lakh Support

2 Fans Dead After Ram Charan-Pawan Kalyan’s Game Changer Event; Producer Offers ₹10 Lakh Support

Entertainment

‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

Have Zendaya And Tom Holland Finally Decided To Marry? Actress Drops A Big Hint During Golden Globes

Have Zendaya And Tom Holland Finally Decided To Marry? Actress Drops A Big Hint During

Aubrey Plaza Was Supposed To Present At Golden Globes But She Decided Not To- Here’s Why!

Aubrey Plaza Was Supposed To Present At Golden Globes But She Decided Not To- Here’s

Demi Moore Gets Teary-Eyed After Surprise Win At Golden Globes, Acceptance Speech Goes Viral- Watch!

Demi Moore Gets Teary-Eyed After Surprise Win At Golden Globes, Acceptance Speech Goes Viral- Watch!

Vin Diesel Awkwardly Extends Olive Branch To Dwyane Johnson At Golden Globes After Feud, Here’s How The Rock Reacted

Vin Diesel Awkwardly Extends Olive Branch To Dwyane Johnson At Golden Globes After Feud, Here’s

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox