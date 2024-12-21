Honey Singh Reveals The Truth Behind The Slap Rumor With Shah Rukh Khan

In his documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, Honey Singh clears up rumors about being slapped by Shah Rukh Khan, revealing his head injury was caused by smashing a coffee mug on his own head. The rapper also shares emotional moments with his sister during the incident.

In a gripping segment of his newly released documentary, Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, rapper Honey Singh addresses the long-standing rumors of being slapped by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan during a U.S. tour. The rumor, which suggested that Shah Rukh Khan slapped Honey Singh, leaving him with a head injury requiring stitches, has been circulating for years. However, Honey Singh clears the air, revealing the true story behind the injury.

Honey Singh’s US Tour with Shah Rukh Khan

Honey Singh shared that after he composed the hit song “Lungi Dance” for Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Chennai Express, the actor invited him to join his U.S. tour. Despite being overworked, Honey agreed to the tour. On one particular evening, Singh revealed he was not in a condition to perform but was still being pressured to do so.

“I was sure that I was going to die during that show,” Honey confessed. Despite expressing his concerns, he was encouraged to go on stage, but he refused. In an attempt to avoid performing, Honey took an extreme step.

The Incident That Led to the Injury

To get out of performing, Honey Singh went to the washroom, shaved his head with a trimmer, and hoped that his new look would be a convincing excuse. However, his plan didn’t work, and he was told to wear a cap and perform. Frustrated, Singh resorted to a drastic measure—he picked up a coffee mug and smashed it on his own head.

“It was a coffee mug lying there. I picked it up and smashed it on my head,” Singh shared. This act led to the head injury that required stitches, but contrary to popular belief, it was not the result of a slap from Shah Rukh Khan.

Rumors and Clarifications

Despite the truth coming to light, rumors continued to circulate, with some claiming that Shah Rukh Khan slapped Honey Singh. The rapper strongly denied these claims, saying, “That man loves me, he’ll never raise his hand on me.” He made it clear that the rumors about the slap were unfounded.

Honey Singh’s Sister’s Concern

In the documentary, Honey Singh’s sister recalled how worried she became after hearing from him during this troubling time. She shared that Honey messaged her saying something wasn’t right. In an emotional moment, he asked her to save him, saying, “Mujhe please bacha lo, gudiya mujhe please bacha le” (Please save me, my doll). It was after this incident that his sister decided to bring him back to India immediately for his well-being.

The documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous explores various aspects of Honey Singh’s life, and it is now streaming on Netflix for fans to get an insight into the rapper’s personal and professional experiences.

